EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on upbeat China factory data

By Priscila Jordão and Silvio Cascione
    SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Latin American stocks rose on
Monday after data showing stronger-than-expected manufacturing
expansion in China and business activity in Europe suggested
global growth is gaining momentum.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
0.41 percent to 3,410.06.
   China's factory sector grew at its fastest pace in six months
in September, a preliminary survey showed on Monday
[ID:nL4N0HJ0ED}. Euro zone business activity also picked up its
pace of growth, surveys showed.
    China is a key trading partner of several Latin American
countries, such as Brazil and Chile, and Europe
is also a market for the region's goods.
    "The data coming out of China showed an improvement in the
short run, which is supporting optimism with emerging
economies," said Gustavo Mendonça, an economist with asset
management firm Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stocks index rose 0.16
percent to 54,198 points, also supported by shares of local
banks after Credit Suisse analysts recommended investors to
increase their exposure to the industry as interest rates rise
off record lows to control inflation.
    "Banks are entering a lasting double-digit earnings growth
cycle despite Brazil's mediocre economic performance," wrote the
team led by analyst Marcelo Telles in a note.
    Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's No.
1 bank by market value traded flat at 31.39 reais, while shares
of Banco Bradesco SA gained 0.42 percent to 30.73
reais.
    Shares of steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
 were up 0.22 percent at 9.31 reais after a source
told Reuters that talks to buy a plant from Germany's
ThyssenKrupp could collapse. 
    Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.5 percent, tracking U.S.
stocks down on market concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could begin to scale back its stimulus measures this year.
    Referring to the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
articulated in June, New York Fed President William Dudley said
the framework is "still very much intact." 
         
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %      YTD %
                                Latest        change     change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,410.06       0.41     -10.58
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                 54,198.77       0.16     -11.08
                                                      
 Mexico IPC                     40,984.52      -0.59      -6.23
                                                      
 Chile IPSA                      3,901.36       2.11      -9.30
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                     19,153.70       1.83      -9.10
                                                      
 Argentina MerVal                4,844.51       1.88      69.73
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                  14,121.86       0.01      -4.04
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                      16,091.37      -0.15     -22.00
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC                1,715,502.5       3.28     263.89
                                        8
