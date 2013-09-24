EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall, Brazil telecom up on Telefonica deal

By Priscila Jordão and Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Latin American stocks dropped on Tuesday, tracking global shares lower as a lack of clarity over the future of U.S. fiscal and monetary policies weighed on emerging market assets. The decline was tempered in Brazil by gains in shares of telecom companies after Spanish firm Telefonica struck a deal to raise its stake in Telecom Italia, paving the way for a possible consolidation in the Brazilian mobile phone market. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.84 percent to 3,405.36. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stocks index dropped 0.55 percent to 54,303.82 points. Mexico's IPC index declined 0.14 percent, while Chile's IPSA index was down 0.88 percent. U.S. Congress authorization for the government to spend money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless Congress passes a "continuing resolution" to keep the government running. The looming political deadline has raised concerns about a setback in U.S. growth and hurt investor demand for higher-risk assets. Concerns about the timing of an expected reduction in U.S. stimulus were also reignited by comments from New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley, who said the Fed "certainly wouldn't want to rule out" a reduction in its bond-buying program later this year. Shares of mining company Vale, the most traded in Brazil's market on Tuesday, fell 0.98 percent to 32.43 reais. On the upside, shares of TIM Participacoes SA, controlled by Telecom Italia, jumped 5.93 percent to 10.71 reais, while shares of Telefonica Brasil SA were up 1.67 percent to 50.52 reais. Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to cash-and-share deals worth around 860 million euros ($1.2 billion) to increase its stake in Telco, the controlling shareholder in Telecom Italia. Under a complex series of transactions, Telefonica could full control of Telecom Italia following approval by antitrust regulators. Brazilian shares overall, however, should perform worse than other Latin American markets because of the country's structural growth problems, no-longer attractive valuations, and overvalued currency, said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note as they downgraded Brazil's stock market to underweight. "We favor Mexico because a) it should benefit from a rebound in US growth in 2H 2013; b) the reform agenda remains on track and c) valuation concerns have eased with the market correction," wrote the analysts led by Guilherme Paiva. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,405.36 -0.84 -9.57 Brazil Bovespa 54,303.82 -0.55 -10.91 Mexico IPC 41,258.59 -0.14 -5.60 Chile IPSA 3,917.14 -0.88 -8.93 Chile IGPA 19,208.60 -0.69 -8.84 Argentina MerVal 4,942.51 1.01 73.16 Colombia IGBC 14,160.42 -0.04 -3.77 Peru IGRA 16,047.72 0.03 -22.21 Venezuela IBC 1,779,736.58 0.76 277.51