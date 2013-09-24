版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall, Brazil telecom up on Telefonica deal

By Priscila Jordão and Silvio Cascione
    SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Latin American stocks dropped
on Tuesday, tracking global shares lower as a lack of clarity
over the future of U.S. fiscal and monetary policies weighed on
emerging market assets.
    The decline was tempered in Brazil by gains in shares of
telecom companies after Spanish firm Telefonica struck
a deal to raise its stake in Telecom Italia, paving
the way for a possible consolidation in the Brazilian mobile
phone market.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.84 percent to 3,405.36. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stocks
index dropped 0.55 percent to 54,303.82 points. 
    Mexico's IPC index declined 0.14 percent, while
Chile's IPSA index was down 0.88 percent.
    U.S. Congress authorization for the government to spend
money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless
Congress passes a "continuing resolution" to keep the government
running.
    The looming political deadline has raised concerns about a
setback in U.S. growth and hurt investor demand for higher-risk
assets.
    Concerns about the timing of an expected reduction in U.S.
stimulus were also reignited by comments from New York Federal
Reserve president William Dudley, who said the Fed "certainly
wouldn't want to rule out" a reduction in its bond-buying
program later this year. 
    Shares of mining company Vale, the most traded in
Brazil's market on Tuesday, fell 0.98 percent to 32.43 reais.
    On the upside, shares of TIM Participacoes SA,
controlled by Telecom Italia, jumped 5.93 percent to 10.71
reais, while shares of Telefonica Brasil SA were up
1.67 percent to 50.52 reais.
    Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to cash-and-share
deals worth around 860 million euros ($1.2 billion) to increase
its stake in Telco, the controlling shareholder in Telecom
Italia. Under a complex series of transactions, Telefonica could
full control of Telecom Italia following approval by antitrust
regulators. 
    Brazilian shares overall, however, should perform worse than
other Latin American markets because of the country's structural
growth problems, no-longer attractive valuations, and overvalued
currency, said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note as they
downgraded Brazil's stock market to underweight. 
    "We favor Mexico because a) it should benefit from a rebound
in US growth in 2H 2013; b) the reform agenda remains on track
and c) valuation concerns have eased with the market
correction," wrote the analysts led by Guilherme Paiva.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %      YTD %
                              Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,405.36      -0.84      -9.57
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                 54,303.82      -0.55     -10.91
                                                      
 Mexico IPC                     41,258.59      -0.14      -5.60
                                                      
 Chile IPSA                      3,917.14      -0.88      -8.93
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                     19,208.60      -0.69      -8.84
                                                      
 Argentina MerVal                4,942.51       1.01      73.16
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                  14,160.42      -0.04      -3.77
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                      16,047.72       0.03     -22.21
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC               1,779,736.58       0.76     277.51
