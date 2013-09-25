版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks seesaw amid worries over U.S. debt woes

* Brazil seesaws; telecom stock declines hurt Bovespa
    * Mexico's bourse eases 0.05 percent, led by Femsa, Alfa
    * U.S. debt limits to weigh down Latin American shares

    By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
    SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian stocks seesawed on
Wednesday, fueled by weak volumes and massive profit-taking in
telecommunications and real estate stocks, as concerns mounted
over budget and debt negotiations in the United States.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index often came in
and out of red in the São Paulo Stock Exchange's first trading
hour as foreign investors propped up purchases of raw materials
stocks and locals exited telecom shares.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index shed
1.16 percent to 3,375.17. The Bovespa, which recently underwent
a thorough revision that will take effect next year, dropped
0.45 percent to 54,186.47 after rising as much as 0.4 percent
earlier.
    Worries over a potential U.S. government shutdown, and mixed
signals on the immediate future of the monetary policy that has
given support to equities, kept foreign investors in Brazil on
edge. Often, sentiment in Brazil - the most liquid stock market
among emerging markets - suffers when a negative news flow weigh
down equity markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
    Fueling some of those market preoccupations, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the U.S.
would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at
which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on
hand. 
    "People are on the sidelines clearly, and it's hard to read
things on a forward-looking basis: volumes are very thin, flows
are coming in and out of certain assets, you basically see no
trend going forward," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, who trades
stocks for pension funds and other institutional investors at
Renascença Corretora in São Paulo.
    If anything, Brazilian shares might reverse some of their
recent gains and decline in coming weeks as valuations remain
expensive relative to the country's growth and corporate
earnings prospects, said Flavio Barros, who oversees about 300
million reais ($135 million) in assets for Grau Gestão de Ativos
in São Paulo.
    Driving the Bovespa down, shares of Grupo Oi SA tumbled on
heightened concerns that rising debt and operational
shortcomings will hamper the ability of the nation's No. 4
mobile carrier to compete with rivals. Common shares of Oi
 fell as much as 8 percent to 4.92 reais, while
preferred shares slumped 9.9 percent to 4.64 reais. 
    Telefonica SA agreed this week to boost its stake
in Telecom Italia SpA in a $1.2 billion deal, in a
plan that might lead to the sale of the latter's Brazilian
mobile phone operations. Telefonica and Telecom Italia are Oi's
rivals in Brazil in the cellphone and Internet data markets.
    Banking shares fell too, led by Banco do Brasil SA
, the nation's No. 1 lender by assets. In a Tuesday
report, Morgan Stanley & Co strategists led by Guilherme Paiva
downgraded Brazil to "underweight" and cut exposure to banks,
citing a series of long-term issues that are hampering economic
growth, still-expensive stock valuations and an overvalued
currency. 
   Limiting the Bovespa decline, shares of struggling oil
producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA rose 2.6
percent after the company said it is still analyzing how to
strengthen its capital structure. Bonds of the company are
currently trading at around 18 cents on the dollar - a level
that usually points to an increasing risk of default.
   Foreign inflows helped prop up shares of Vale SA,
the world's largest iron ore producer, which rose 0.6 percent on
Wednesday. The company is rated "buy" by most analysts covering
the stock, and might benefit as China's economy recovers from a
mild slowdown, Monteiro noted.
    In Mexico, shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano SAB led
declines in the benchmark IPC index. Femsa shed 0.5
percent, days after agreeing to buy 80 percent of fast-food
chain Dona Tota, marking its first venture into the restaurant
business.
     Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT:
      
 Stock indexes                               daily %      YTD %
                                Latest        change     change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,375.17      -1.16     -10.09
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                 54,186.47      -0.45     -11.10
                                                      
 Mexico IPC                     41,190.18      -0.05      -5.76
                                                      
 Chile IPSA                      3,893.98      -0.62      -9.47
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                     19,122.32      -0.46      -9.25
                                                      
 Argentina MerVal                4,806.61      -0.18      68.40
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                  14,166.33      -0.03      -3.73
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                      15,927.17       0.13     -22.79
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC                1,836,843.9          0     289.63
                                        9
