EMERGING MARKETS-Pension funds boost Mexican stocks; U.S. fears hurt Brazil

* Telecom stock declines, U.S. debt concerns hurt Bovespa * Mexico IPC up 1.25 pct, Chile IPSA down 0.41 pct MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Mexican stocks surged on Wednesday, helped by big institutional investors adjusting their portfolios as the third quarter nears its conclusion, while U.S. budgetary and fiscal wranglings hurt Brazil. Mexico's IPC index ended the day up 1.25 percent, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was 0.31 percent off at 54,261.11 points. Worries over a potential U.S. government shutdown, and mixed signals on the future of U.S. monetary policy that has given support to emerging market equities, kept foreign investors in Brazil on edge. Fueling some of those market concerns, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the U.S. would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand. Mexican stocks, however, enjoyed a strong day of trading thanksto big purchases from Mexico's pension funds, traders said. Shares in telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, drove gains. Cement producer Cemex , which on Wednesday announced an offering of senior secured notes, rose 0.88 percent. Shares of Brazil's Grupo Oi SA tumbled on concerns that rising debt and operational shortcomings will hamper the ability of the nation's No. 4 mobile carrier to compete with rivals. Common shares of Oi fell nearly 8 percent. Telefonica SA agreed this week to boost its stake in Telecom Italia SpA in a $1.2 billion deal, in a plan that might lead to the sale of the latter's Brazilian mobile phone operations. Telefonica and Telecom Italia are Oi's rivals in Brazil in the cellphone and Internet data markets. In Chile, a 1.07 percent fall in shares of retailer Falabella weighed on the IPSA index, which ended the day down 0.41 percent at 3,902.07 points. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2118 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,386.97 -0.81 -10.82 Brazil Bovespa 54,261.11 -0.31 -10.98 Mexico IPC 41,724.03 1.25 -4.53 Chile IPSA 3,902.07 -0.41 -9.28 Chile IGPA 19,150.19 -0.32 -9.11 Argentina MerVal 4,798.45 -0.35 68.11 Colombia IGBC 14,167.21 -0.02 11.85 Peru IGRA 16,003.32 0.61 -22.42 Venezuela IBC 1,848,697.30 0.65 292.14