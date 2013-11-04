EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks buoyed by strong China data

MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Strong economic data out of
China boosted Brazilian stocks on Monday, led by gains in miner
Vale and oil producer Petrobras, while investors in Mexico
showed caution ahead of key data in the United States.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose 0.78 percent,
after data on both China's services sector and its factory
sector showed signs of strength.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as
iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest
pace in 13 months in October, according to data on Sunday. That
followed data on Friday showing the manufacturing sector
strengthened in October, with the country's official Purchasing
Managers' Index reaching an 18-month high.
The news helped push shares of Vale up 2.3
percent and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
Petrobras up 1.81 percent.
In contrast, Mexico's IPC index fell 0.21 percent, as
investors awaited the release of the U.S. monthly labor market
report on Friday, a key for gauging the health of the U.S.
economy and the likelihood of when the Federal Reserve will
start to taper stimulus.
The Fed has been injecting $85 billion a month into the U.S.
economy, and some of that money often finds its way to emerging
markets as investors seek higher yields.
On Monday, Fed officials underscored Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's promise that the U.S. central bank will not reduce
stimulus according to a set timeline, but rather in response to
economic developments.
Shares of bottler and retailer Femsa fell 2.09
percent, contributing the most to the Mexican index's losses.
Chile's bourse rose 0.11 percent as shares of
retailer Cencosud rose 3.86 percent.