EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks track global markets lower

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.58 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.61 pct

SAO PAULO Nov 5 Brazilian stocks fell their most in nearly a week on Tuesday, tracking a decline in markets abroad, where investors took a breather following recent gains.

Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, while Chile's bourse edged lower.

U.S. and European markets, which have both hit record highs in recent sessions, fell on Tuesday as investors paused to consider future policy moves by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.58 percent to 54,120.20, nearly giving up the previous session's gains.

"The gaining trend abroad has lost steam and we are also taking a pause to breathe," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, who also pointed to fiscal data released by Brazil's central bank last week that was much weaker than expected.

"The perception that Brazil could be downgraded has affected the currency and investors are keeping an eye on that," he added.

Last week Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 9.048 billion reais ($3.95 billion) in September, its biggest in nearly five years, and rating agencies have warned that the country's debt dynamic could trigger a credit downgrade.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, fell 1.16 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil fell 1 percent.

Both stocks are among the most heavily-weighted on the Bovespa index, and tend to draw foreign investors looking for exposure to local equities.

Shares of Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, dropped over 2 percent the day after it reported weaker-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, losing 0.61 percent, but found support near its 100-day simple moving average.

Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.9 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while mining firm Grupo Mexico slipped 1.6 percent.

Chile's IPSA index fell for the first session in three, losing 0.11 percent.

A 2.5 percent rise in shares of retailer Cencosud helped offset a 1.1 percent fall in Banco Santander Chile .