EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks dip as U.S. data fans fears on Fed policy

MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexican stocks led Latin American bourses lower on Tuesday, falling their most in over a month as U.S. economic data that signaled growth fanned fears the Federal Reserve would soon start winding down its stimulus.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in October and companies took on workers despite a partial government shutdown.

The Fed, which has been buying $85 billion a month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, has said the timing of when it will begin to scale back the stimulus will depend on the way the economy evolves. The Fed's stimulus program, designed to drive down long-term interest rates, has buoyed demand for Latin American assets as investors seek higher yield in other markets.

In Mexico, whose economy tends to move in lock step with the United States, the IPC index shed 1.73 percent to 40,304.45 points, its biggest plunge since Sept. 30 and its lowest close in over a week.

Shares of America Movil, tycoon Carlos Slim's telecom giant, and miner Grupo Mexico contributed the most to the index's fall, off 1.27 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.

U.S. and European markets, which have both hit record highs in recent sessions, also fell on Tuesday as investors paused to consider future policy moves by the European Central Bank and the Fed.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.11 percent to 53,831.85 points, giving up all of the prior session's gains and marking its biggest session loss since Oct. 25.

"The gaining trend abroad has lost steam and we are also taking a pause to breathe," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, who also pointed to fiscal data released by Brazil's central bank last week that was much weaker than expected.

"The perception that Brazil could be downgraded has affected the currency and investors are keeping an eye on that," he added.

Last week Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 9.048 billion reais ($3.95 billion) in September, its biggest in nearly five years, and rating agencies have warned that the country's debt dynamic could trigger a credit downgrade.

Shares of exchange operator BM&F Bovespa fell 3.2 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 1.65 percent.