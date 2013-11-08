EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on US data, TIM weighs on Bovespa

* Brazil Bovespa down 1 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.72 pct SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Latin American stocks fell on Friday after strong U.S. payrolls data upped investor expectations for a near-term tapering of monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Shares of telecommunications firm TIM Participacoes dragged on Brazil's Bovespa index while Mexico's IPC index slumped for the fifth straight day. U.S. employers added more new jobs to their payrolls last month than analysts expected, which could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin slowing the flow of monetary stimulus that has helped underpin demand for Latin American equities. Brazil's Bovespa index fell for the fourth straight day, losing about 1 percent to 52,219.78. "The payroll data increases the probability of tapering in December," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Alves said not everyone in the market was convinced the stimulus reduction would begin this year, however, which helped keep the index from falling further on Friday. "Also, we've already had a bit of a fall over the past few days, and we're near support levels near 51,780 points," he added. "We could see a bounce-back next week." Shares of the most widely traded banks and commodities firms, which tend to attract a larger proportion of foreign investors, contributed most to the index's decline on Friday. Lender Banco Bradesco SA fell 2.29 percent, while iron-ore miner Vale SA slipped 0.7 percent. Shares of TIM Participacoes SA, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, plunged 7 percent after parent company Telecom Italia said it plans to sell its Argentine affiliate. Investors have driven the stock up over 30 percent this year on expectations that TIM Participacoes would be sold in order to bring down debt levels and increase investment in Italy. Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.72 percent to 39,720.74, its lowest level in two months. Spending on machinery, equipment and new construction in Mexico declined in August, data showed Friday, which suggests lower optimism among the nation's businesses for stronger economic growth ahead. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.4 percent, while bottling firm Femsa dropped 1.3 percent. Chile's IPSA index lost 0.7 percent as shares of retailer Cencosud fell 3.4 percent and regional energy group Enersis dropped 1.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1442 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,248.79 -1.84 -12.86 Brazil Bovespa 52,219.78 -0.99 -14.33 Mexico IPC 39,720.74 -0.72 -9.12 Chile IPSA 3,876.89 -0.7 -9.87 Chile IGPA 19,061.72 -0.55 -9.53 Argentina MerVal 5,297.21 -0.13 85.59 Colombia IGBC 13,728.81 0.04 -6.71 Peru IGRA 16,158.71 -0.28 -21.67 Venezuela IBC 2,664,484.92 0.06 465.18