EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rebound from low, Mexico slips

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Brazilian stocks bounced
back from a two-month low on Monday, led by gains from the
country's big commodity producers, while Mexican stocks slipped
after weak industrial output data in Latin America's No. 2
economy.
    Before Monday's gains, Brazil's main stock index had slumped
about 7.5 percent from a high on Oct. 22 while Mexican stocks
were down nearly 3 percent over the same period. Trading volumes
on Monday were lower due to the Veteran's Day holiday in the
United States. 
    Emerging market stocks have been pressured in recent weeks
by expectations that stronger U.S. data could push the Federal
Reserve to cut back on its monetary stimulus that supported
demand for riskier assets in recent years. 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.72
percent to 52,623.87 points, gaining ground on bargain hunting
after sinking in the previous four sessions.
    * Investors in Brazil are awaiting the outcome of an
economic policy-setting meeting in top trade partner China, a
major purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as
iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. 
    * State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA 
added 2.29 percent while iron miner Vale SA rose 1.19
percent.
    * Homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA 
rose 3.6 percent ahead of an earnings report that is expected to
show better profit margins due to higher selling prices and a
reduction of inventory. 
    * Mexico's IPC index shed 0.44 percent as industrial
conglomerate Alfa fell 2.05 percent and copper miner Grupo
Mexico shed 1.7 percent. 
    * Mexican industrial output slumped in September by the most
in nine months, casting doubt on the strength of a nascent
recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy. 

    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2122 GMT:
    
    Stock indexes            Latest      Daily     YTD
                                       pct change  pct change
MSCI LatAm  3,243.96      0.42     -14.94
Brazil Bovespa      52,623.87      0.72     -13.66
Mexico IPC           39,686.83     -0.44     -9.20
Chile IPSA          3,777.42     -1.57     -12.18
Chile IGPA          18,676.21     -1.33     -11.36
Argentina MerVal    5,401.45      2.02      89.24
Colombia IGBC       13,478.88     -1.78      -8.41
Peru IGRA           15,945.72      0.17     -22.70
Venezuela IBC        2,556,077.53 -4.26     442.19

