版本:
中国
2013年 11月 20日 星期三 00:05 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks snap rally as investors pocket gains

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.53 pct after three-session surge
    * Trading on Mexico's IPC temporarily suspended

    SAO PAULO, Nov 19 Brazilian stocks fell on
Tuesday, with investors taking profits after a three-day rally
boosted the Bovespa index to its highest level in two weeks.
    Mexico's IPC index reopened lower after a market
holiday, though trading was temporarily suspended shortly after
opening due to an unspecified "administrative recess." Chile's
bourse fell for the first session in four.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.53
percent to 53,475.78, though not enough to erase the 4.8 percent
rise registered over the previous three sessions, fueled by
optimism over Chinese economic reforms and a continuation of
U.S. monetary stimulus.
    "The market advanced a lot on those themes, but there is
still very little in the way of concrete developments, and we
are now seeing markets settle," said Gustavo Mendonca, an
economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 1.9 percent, following a
nearly 10 percent rally over the previous three sessions.
    Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, dropped 2.4 percent, while rival Banco
Bradesco SA lost 2.6 percent. Both stocks had posted
strong gains in recent days. 
    Mexico's IPC index fell 0.69 percent to 40,752.84
before trading was halted.
    No additional information was available from the exchange
operator on when trading would resume.
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.74 percent to 3,814.01, as
shares of retailer Falabella dropped 1.7 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1524 GMT:
     Stock indexes                   daily %   YTD %
                        Latest       change    change
 MSCI LatAm            3,370.92      -0.78     -10.54
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa        53,475.78     -1.53     -12.27
                                               
 Mexico IPC            40,752.84     -0.69     -6.76
                                               
 Chile IPSA            3,814.01      -0.74     -11.33
                                               
 Chile IGPA            18,740.95     -0.6      -11.06
                                               
 Argentina MerVal      5,399.89      -2.74     89.19
                                               
 Colombia IGBC         13,446.21     0.08      -8.63
                                               
 Peru IGRA             15,536.68     -0.13     -24.69
                                               
 Venezuela IBC         2,156,110.53  -1.53     357.35
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐