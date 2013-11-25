EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks extend slide, airline Gol rises

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.92 pct, Mexico IPC flat SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazilian stocks dropped for the third session in four on Monday as investors, eyeing a deteriorating fiscal outlook and higher interest rates in Latin America's largest economy, remained bearish on local shares. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse were both little changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.92 percent to 52,316.16, adding to a more-than 14 percent drop for the year. The Bovespa looks set to post its first monthly loss in five in November, having dropped 3.5 percent since the government announced a far worse-than-expected September budget deficit on Oct. 31. "We're not tracking the gains in markets abroad because things here are looking quite complicated, with the outlook for a worsening fiscal situation and higher interest rates," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. All but two of 62 economists polled by Reuters expect Brazilian policymakers to raise the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 10 percent on Wednesday, its highest since March 2012. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, fell 2.9 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while mining firm Vale SA lost 1.2 percent. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA jumped 3 percent after the company said that a measure of ticket prices known as yield rose 14 percent in October from a year earlier while executives forecast a stable outlook for domestic flights next year. Mexico's IPC index was little changed from Friday's close, with a 0.7 percent rise in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil offsetting a 0.7 percent fall in retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico. Chile's IPSA index was also near unchanged, with shares of Latam Airlines rising 1.5 percent and regional energy group Endesa Chile down 0.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,294.79 -0.5 -12.81 Brazil Bovespa 52,316.16 -0.92 -14.17 Mexico IPC 41,219.26 0.05 -5.69 Chile IPSA 3,738.36 0.08 -13.09 Chile IGPA 18,437.99 0.07 -12.49 Argentina MerVal 5,529.54 2.49 93.73 Colombia IGBC 13,338.16 -0.09 -9.36 Peru IGRA 15,108.81 0.08 -26.76 Venezuela IBC 2,455,587.9 3.82 420.87