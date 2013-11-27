EMERGING MARKETS-Itaú, banks lead gains in Brazilian stocks

* Brazil Bovespa rises 0.57 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct SAO PAULO, Nov 27 Brazilian stocks rose their most in over a week on Wednesday, with banks extending the previous session's gains on expectations a Supreme Court ruling that could potentially lead to huge losses for the industry would be delayed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index halted a two-day losing streak, rising 0.57 percent to 51,740.60. An index of financial shares advanced the most in nearly two weeks on speculation that justices at the court, known as STF, will request more time to analyze the case, which has been dragging along for over two decades. State-run and private-sector lenders have been accused of failing to remunerate account holders properly during the implementation of inflation-fighting monetary plans in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The sector could be forced to pay as much as 150 billion reais ($65.2 billion) in compensation, according to central bank estimates. "In a way, people had used the judgment as an excuse to take profits after bank stocks had risen quite a bit over the past couple of months," said a trader, who declined to be named because he was unauthorized to speak with the press. Recent media reports suggested some of the Supreme Court justices, known as ministers, have been swayed by recent lobbying efforts by former and current government officials to delay the ruling. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 2 percent, while state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil SA added also 2 percent. Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA was up 2 percent, with analysts citing bargain-hunting after a two-day, 5.5 percent drop. Pulp maker Suzano Papel e Celulose was off 2 percent following a newspaper report on Wednesday that the company had purchased 540 million reais worth of woodland from Vale. Mexico's IPC index climbed 0.6 percent to 41,225.71, driven by a 1.3 percent rise in telecommunications firm America Movil and a 0.5 percent gain in bottling group Femsa . Chile's IPSA index rose its most in over a week, adding 0.8 percent to 3,701.03. Conglomerate Copec advanced 2.1 percent, while Banco Santander Chile rose 1.5 percent. Latam Airlines gained 2 percent after the company said it expected operating margins and profitability to improve in 2014. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1452 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,254.50 0.32 -14.58 Brazil Bovespa 51,740.60 0.57 -15.11 Mexico IPC 41,140.35 0.34 -5.87 Chile IPSA 3,701.03 0.8 -13.96 Chile IGPA 18,243.20 0.65 -13.42 Argentina MerVal 5,699.37 0.05 99.68 Colombia IGBC 13,143.32 -0.29 -10.69 Peru IGRA 15,183.28 -0.02 -26.40 Venezuela IBC 2,482,133.99 0 426.50