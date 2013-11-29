EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras drives Bovespa up, Mexico gains for 4th day

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 Brazil's benchmark stock index gained about 1 percent on Friday as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras jumped on expectations of an imminent fuel price increase, while Mexican stocks climbed for a fourth day on reform optimism. Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose 3.7 percent to 19.36 reais while its ordinary shares gained 5.5 percent to 18.73 reais as the company board met in Sao Paulo, raising bets that an increase in domestic fuel prices could be announced later in the day. Together, the stocks contributed the most to a 1.04 percent rise in the benchmark Bovespa index. "A price adjustment is likely to be announced," said Debora Morsch, a fund manager with Zenith Asset Management. "As the year is nearing its end, the impact on (2013) inflation should be small." Petrobras has asked the government to approve a mechanism to automatically adjust the prices of domestic fuel sales to international benchmarks. The government currently forces the company to sell gasoline and diesel at a loss to help control inflation. President Dilma Rousseff has resisted a new formula due to fears of stoking wider price pressures, but analysts still expect the government will allow Petrobras to increase fuel prices again this year. Also supporting the Bovespa gain were shares of Klabin SA , which rose 2.6 percent. Brazil's biggest pulp and paper company announced Thursday night that its board will issue 1.7 billion reais ($731.39 million) in bonds for the construction of a cellulose mill. In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index rose about half a percentage point in its fourth consecutive session of gains as investors showed optimism about the prospects for an oil reform that could boost growth in the country. Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, contributed most significantly to the IPC rise with gains of 1.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight day, adding 0.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1615 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,284.54 0.54 -13.98 Brazil Bovespa 52,402.94 1.07 -14.03 Mexico IPC 42,413.39 0.6 -2.96 Chile IPSA 3,765.01 0.62 -12.47 Chile IGPA 18,511.08 0.42 -12.15 Argentina MerVal 5,723.92 -0.17 100.54 Colombia IGBC 13,220.81 0.56 -10.16 Peru IGRA 15,218.29 0.31 -26.23 Venezuela IBC 2,479,151.90 0 425.87