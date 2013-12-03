版本:
2013年 12月 3日 星期二 23:58 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip after GDP data, Petrobras rebounds

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.12 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.41 pct

    SAO PAULO, Dec 3 Brazilian stocks fell on
Tuesday following weaker than expected third-quarter economic
growth data, with the Bovespa index supported by foreign demand
for cheap shares of oil producer Petrobras.
     Brazil's economy contracted in the third quarter for the
first time since early 2009, data showed on Tuesday, falling
short of expectations as plunging investment underscored
crumbling confidence in Latin America's largest economy.
 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell at the
open, losing as much as 1.07 percent to 50,695.16 - the first
time it has dropped below 51,000 points since early September.
    "The (GDP) results caused the index to worsen a bit today,
but the fact of the matter is that the market has already priced
in this poor internal (economic) scenario," said João Pedro
Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis,
Brazil.
    The index pared its losses to 0.12 percent in the early
afternoon as preferred shares of state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, gained 2.8
percent.
    The stock posted its worst one-day loss in nearly five years
in the previous session, losing 9.2 percent following the
company's decision on Friday not to implement a transparent fuel
pricing model that the market had widely expected it to adopt. 
    Petrobras imports fuel to meet domestic demand and sells it
at below-market prices as part of government efforts to control
inflation, leading to hefty losses in its refining division.
    Part of Tuesday's rebound in the stock was due to
bargain-hunting among foreign investors, who tend to be major
holders of the shares due to their relatively high liquidity in
Brazil's stock market, said Arivaldo Santos, a trader with
H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.
    Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight
session, losing 0.41 percent to 41,964.55.
    Shares of cement maker Cemex dropped 1.6
percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while
conglomerate Alfa lost 1.3 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index retreated 0.6 percent to 3,737.82
as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 1 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT:
     Stock indexes                       daily %   YTD %
                            Latest       change    change
 MSCI LatAm                3,198.11      -0.33     -15.51
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa            51,180.91     -0.12     -16.03
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                41,964.55     -0.41     -3.98
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                3,737.82      -0.6      -13.10
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                18,424.55     -0.35     -12.56
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal          5,481.94      -0.88     92.06
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC             13,171.11     0.03      -10.50
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                 15,094.60     -0.31     -26.83
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC             2,545,236.2   2.19      439.89
