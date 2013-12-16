版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks track world markets higher, Fed eyed

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.76 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.73 pct

    SAO PAULO, Dec 16 Latin American stocks rose
alongside global markets on Monday, boosted by stronger than
expected economic activity data from the euro zone, though
investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting later this week.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose its most
in seven sessions, while Mexico's IPC index snapped a
two-session slump.
    Markit's Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index
rose more than expected in December, hitting its second-highest
mark since mid-2011. 
    "We're following along with the markets abroad, which are
having a positive day on a slightly better outlook," said Joao
Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in
Florianopolis, Brazil.    
    Still, trading volumes have remained low in Brazil's Bovespa
as investors avoid taking big positions until the Fed decides on
the future of its bond-buying program, which has helped support
demand for local shares. The Fed's next policy-setting meeting
takes place on Dec. 17 and 18.
    The Bovespa rose 0.76 percent to 50,432.23, after having
found support near 50,000 points over the previous three
sessions.
    Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, rose 1.6 percent, contributing
most to the index's gains, while steelmaker Companhia
Siderurgica Nacional SA advanced 3.2 percent.
    Shares of electric utility holding company Energias do
Brasil SA sank 4.6 percent. Analysts said some
investors had concerns over the profitability of a hydroelectric
concession the company won at an auction on Friday.
    Mexico's IPC index gained 0.73 percent to 42,189.62
as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, advanced 1.7 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index rose for the first session in
four, adding 0.1 percent to 3,661.11.
    Shares of retailer Cencosud gained 1.75 percent,
while Banco Santander Chile climbed 0.8 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1612 GMT:
 Stock indexes            Latest        daily %    YTD %
                                        change     change
 MSCI LatAm               3,191.28      1.01       -16.81
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa           50,432.23     0.76       -17.26
                                                   
 Mexico IPC               42,189.62     0.73       -3.47
                                                   
 Chile IPSA               3,661.11      0.1        -14.89
                                                   
 Chile IGPA               18,081.61     0.06       -14.18
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal         5,360.13      1.93       87.79
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC            13,186.74     -0.40      -10.39
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                15,441.70     1.16       -25.15
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC            2,654,762.7   0.25       463.12
