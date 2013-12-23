版本:
中国
2013年 12月 24日 星期二 00:00 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock index up on Dasa, Gol shares

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.56 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.31 pct

    SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Brazilian stocks rose on
Monday, led by shares of medical diagnostics firm Dasa and
airline Gol, though strong technical resistance kept gains in
the broader Bovespa index in check. 
    Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in
four, while Chile's bourse moved lower.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.56
percent to 51,471.07 but was unable to regain the previous
session's losses. The index, which is down 1.9 percent this
month and 15.5 percent this year, has been unable to break
through technical resistance near 51,600 points since Thursday.
    Trading volume was light and should remain so through the
year-end holidays, local traders said.
    Shares of medical diagnostic firm Diagnosticos da America SA
, known as Dasa, jumped 10.7 percent after a major
shareholder announced an offer to purchase at least 26.41
percent of outstanding shares at 15 reais each, a 12.44 percent
premium over Friday's closing price.
    Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
 rose 3.1 percent after the company said on Friday
that yield, a measure of ticket prices, rose 12 percent in
November on an annual basis.
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.31 percent to 42,315.45, a
level it has not closed above in over a week.
    Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.7 percent, while
shares of lender Santander Mexico slipped 6
percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.49 percent to 3,687.49.
    Shares of retailer Cencosud fell 2.2 percent, while
rival Falabella dropped 2.1 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1539 GMT:
 Stock indexes      Latest         daily %   YTD %
                                   change    change
 MSCI LatAm         3,184.02       0.74      -16.78
                                             
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa     51,471.07      0.56      -15.55
                                             
 Mexico IPC         42,315.45      0.31      -3.18
                                             
 Chile IPSA         3,687.49       -0.49     -14.27
                                             
 Chile IGPA         18,149.61      -0.27     -13.86
                                             
 Argentina MerVal   5,300.09       0.67      85.69
                                             
 Colombia IGBC      13,187.96      -0.01     -10.38
                                             
 Peru IGRA          15,487.29      -0.04     -24.93
                                             
 Venezuela IBC      2,725,812.75   0         478.19

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐