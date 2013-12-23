版本:
中国
2013年 12月 24日 星期二 06:51 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, knock against technical levels

MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 Latin American stocks rose
on Monday, but markets in both Brazil and Mexico bumped up
against strong technical resistance levels that could contain
further gains.
    The region's equities tracked U.S. stocks higher, but
speculation that the Federal Reserve may continue to steadily
wind down its stimulus program could hurt emerging markets,
which benefited from the Fed's easy money policies.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.33
percent to 51,346.1 but was unable to regain the previous
session's losses. The index, which is down over 2 percent this
month and nearly 16 percent this year, has been unable to break
through technical resistance near 51,600 since Thursday.
    * Trading volume was light and should remain so through the
year-end holidays, local traders said.
    * Shares of medical diagnostic firm Diagnosticos da America
SA, known as Dasa, surged 10.94 percent after a major
shareholder announced an offer to purchase at least 26.41
percent of outstanding shares at 15 reais each, a 12.44 percent
premium over Friday's closing price.
    * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
 rose 1.99 percent after the company said on Friday
that ticket prices were up in November.
    * Mexico's IPC index rose 0.77 percent to 42,508.03.
The index has failed to break decisively past the 43,500 level
twice since the end of November.
    * Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 2.04 percent.
    * Shares of lender Santander Mexico slipped
5.34 percent after it paid an extraordinary dividend.       
Latin American stock indexes at 2230 GMT

 Stock indexes      Latest         daily %   YTD %
                                   change    change
 MSCI LatAm         3,175.20       0.46      -16.39
                                             
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa     51,356.10      0.33      -15.74
                                             
 Mexico IPC         42,508.03      0.77      -2.74
                                             
 Chile IPSA         3,679.40       -0.71     -14.46
                                             
 Chile IGPA         18,121.52      -0.43     -13.99
                                             
 Argentina MerVal   5,351.29       1.64      87.48
                                             
 Colombia IGBC      13,040.48      -1.12     -11.38
                                             
 Peru IGRA          15,472.12      -0.14     -25.00
                                             
 Venezuela IBC      2,725,804.93   0         478.19

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐