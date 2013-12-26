EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks edge down on Fed view

MEXICO CITY, Dec 26 Latin American stocks dipped on Thursday and the region's equities may be vulnerable to losses on concerns about less U.S. monetary stimulus next year. Stocks in Mexico and Brazil have climbed to technical support levels and a failure to rise higher in the coming sessions could point to another jag lower. Brazil is also vulnerable to fears its credit rating may be lowered. A report showing fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week was the latest sign of improving labor conditions that could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to draw down the size of its monthly bond purchases further. Emerging market assets around the world have been pressured this year by bets that tighter U.S. monetary policy conditions will draw back investment flows that had flooded into higher-yielding markets, such as Latin America, in recent years. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose as high as 51,609 points before hitting technical resistance and falling back to close down 0.26 percent. The Bovespa has struggled to climb past the 51,600 level since Dec. 19. * While concerns about the Fed have driven down emerging markets, worries about Brazil's local policies have deepened losses. * Brazilian stocks have bounced back from a four-year low hit back in July. Concerns about sluggish growth, high inflation and excessive government spending could lead to a credit downgrade for Latin America's top economy. * The MSCI Latin American stock index is down about 16 percent this year, compared with a nearly 6 percent drop in a main emerging market index. * Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, lost 0.82 percent while Vale SA added 0.31 percent after the iron-ore miner said late on Monday that it agreed to sell a stake in logistics company VLI SA to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for 2 billion reais ($851 million). * Shares of shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, which are not part of the benchmark index, rose 34.78 percent. The company on Wednesday said it will take a 7 percent stake in sister oil company Oleo e Gas Participações SA after agreeing to convert $1.5 billion of debt into stock. * Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.11 percent to 42,540.91. The index is making its third attempt to break decisively through the 42,500 level after already failing to clear the level two times since the end of November. * Bank Banorte shed 0.59 percent and retailer Elektra lost 1.57 percent. * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.67 percent as shares of retailer Cencosud slipped 2.98 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2300 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,181.37 -0.17 -16.23 Brazil Bovespa 51,221.01 -0.26 -15.97 Mexico IPC 42,540.32 -0.11 -2.67 Chile IPSA 3,652.91 -0.67 -15.08 Chile IGPA 18,035.22 -0.48 14.40 Argentina MerVal 5,279.56 -1.34 84.97 Colombia IGBC 13,035.54 -0.38 -11.42 Peru IGRA 15,593.06 0.48 -24.41 Venezuela IBC 2,725,804.93 0 478.19