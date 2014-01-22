EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as concerns ease on China cash crunch

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.3 pct, Mexico IPC flat SAO PAULO, Jan 22 Brazilian stocks rallied on Wednesday, driven higher by commodities and energy stocks, as Beijing acted to eash a cash crunch in China, the top purchaser of Brazilian exports. Both Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA index were little changed. China's central bank helped cool concerns over rising bank-to-bank borrowing costs by injecting over $12 billion of cash into the market, helping lead China's CSI300 Index , which tracks the largest companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, to a 2.58 percent jump on Wednesday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index followed suit, snapping a four-day losing streak, rising by 1.3 percent. Local stocks have swung widely in recent sessions as volume remains low, with many investors cautious due to concerns over economic growth in Latin America's largest economy. "The local market has been very 'difficult,' not showing a consistent direction," BB Investimentos analysts wrote in an investor note on Wednesday. "As the Brazilian index has been tracking the Shanghai index, (China's gain) opens up some space for a rebound." Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 1.8 percent, while mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, added 1 percent. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA soared over 6 percent, their biggest rise since mid-November. The company late on Tuesday said passenger revenue per available seat rose by 24 percent in the fourth quarter compared the same period in 2012. Mexico's IPC index was nearly unchanged from Tuesday's close, with a 2.2 percent gain in cement maker Cemex offsetting a 1.7 percent decline in conglomerate Alfa. Chile's IPSA index was also little changed. Shares of retailer Falabella fell 1.1 percent while regional energy group Enersis added 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1533 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,047.53 0.84 -5.58 Brazil Bovespa 49,175.48 1.3 -4.53 Mexico IPC 41,859.29 0.05 -2.03 Chile IPSA 3,677.59 -0.06 -0.58 Chile IGPA 18,156.44 -0.08 -0.39 Argentina MerVal 5,864.02 0.4 8.77 Colombia IGBC 12,526.61 0.05 -4.17 Peru IGRA 16,526.22 -0.02 4.90 Venezuela IBC 2,827.97 0.68 -99.90