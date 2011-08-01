EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on weak US factory data

* U.S. lawmakers to vote on raising debt ceiling

* Slowing U.S. manufacturing raises recession fears

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.49 pct, Mexico's IPC 0.75 pct

(Adds comments and closing prices)

By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as relief over a deal in Washington to avert a catastrophic default was overtaken by a weak reading on U.S. manufacturing that stoked recession fears.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.26 percent.

Data showed U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in two years in July, a troubling development for the faltering economy. [ID:nN1E7700MM]

"This shows the economy is still facing a lot of pressures," said Jorge Lagunas, a portfolio manager at Interacciones in Mexico City.

"Investors have fear and uncertainty over whether the United States is going to enter a double dip recession," he said.

The United States buys most of Mexico's exports and is a major trading partner across Latin America.

Markets advanced early in the session after Republican and Democratic lawmakers were expected to vote on Monday on a White House-backed deal to raise the debt ceiling ahead of an Aug. 2 deadline. [ID:nN1E76U0F5

While the deal may avert an unprecedented default, investors remain nervous about a potential downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

Moreover, monthly U.S. employment data due on Friday could reinforce worries about slowing growth in the United States.

Jason Press, a Latin America equity strategist at Citigroup in New York, said the region's indexes would likely see further losses ahead before mounting a rally later in the year.

Press thinks signs of slowing inflation in Brazil will entice investors back into the market. Concerns about slowing global growth could also turn out to be overblown.

"We're actually somewhat optimistic. We see regional equities rising about 20 percent in dollar terms by year end," Press said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.49 percent, heading back toward its lowest since May 2010.

Homebuilder PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ) shed 2.8 percent while phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA fell 0.59 percent.

Limiting the Bovespa's losses, bank Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) rose 0.95 percent. Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), Latin America's largest bank by assets, climbed 0.49 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 0.75 percent as Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ), the top U.S. cement supplier, lost 3 percent and copper miner Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) lost 2.57 percent.

Weighing most on the IPC's losses was a 1.92 percent slump in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the biggest telecommunications firms in the world. The company said on Monday it would buy the outstanding shares of its Mexican fixed-line arm Telmex. [ID:nN1E7701KJ]

Telmex shares TELMEXL.MX rose 7.69 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 1.36 percent as it continued an advance off a four-month low.

Retailers rose, with Cencosud CEN.SN climbing 2.51 percent and rival Falabella FAL.SN up 1.06 percent.