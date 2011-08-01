EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on weak US factory data

* U.S. lawmakers to vote on raising debt ceiling
* Slowing U.S. manufacturing raises recession fears
* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.49 pct, Mexico's IPC 0.75 pct
(Adds comments and closing prices)
By Luciana Lopez and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 Latin American
stocks fell on Monday as relief over a deal in Washington to
avert a catastrophic default was overtaken by a weak reading on
U.S. manufacturing that stoked recession fears.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
0.26 percent.
Data showed U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace
in two years in July, a troubling development for the faltering
economy. [ID:nN1E7700MM]
"This shows the economy is still facing a lot of
pressures," said Jorge Lagunas, a portfolio manager at
Interacciones in Mexico City.
"Investors have fear and uncertainty over whether the
United States is going to enter a double dip recession," he
said.
The United States buys most of Mexico's exports and is a
major trading partner across Latin America.
Markets advanced early in the session after Republican and
Democratic lawmakers were expected to vote on Monday on a White
House-backed deal to raise the debt ceiling ahead of an Aug. 2
deadline. [ID:nN1E76U0F5
While the deal may avert an unprecedented default,
investors remain nervous about a potential downgrade of the
U.S. credit rating.
Moreover, monthly U.S. employment data due on Friday could
reinforce worries about slowing growth in the United States.
Jason Press, a Latin America equity strategist at Citigroup
in New York, said the region's indexes would likely see further
losses ahead before mounting a rally later in the year.
Press thinks signs of slowing inflation in Brazil will
entice investors back into the market. Concerns about slowing
global growth could also turn out to be overblown.
"We're actually somewhat optimistic. We see regional
equities rising about 20 percent in dollar terms by year end,"
Press said.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.49
percent, heading back toward its lowest since May 2010.
Homebuilder PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA) shed 2.8 percent while
phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA fell 0.59 percent.
Limiting the Bovespa's losses, bank Bradesco (BBDC4.SA)
rose 0.95 percent. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's
largest bank by assets, climbed 0.49 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 0.75 percent as Cemex
(CMXCPO.MX), the top U.S. cement supplier, lost 3 percent and
copper miner Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) lost 2.57 percent.
Weighing most on the IPC's losses was a 1.92 percent slump
in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX),
one of the biggest telecommunications firms in the world. The
company said on Monday it would buy the outstanding shares of
its Mexican fixed-line arm Telmex. [ID:nN1E7701KJ]
Telmex shares TELMEXL.MX rose 7.69 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 1.36 percent as it
continued an advance off a four-month low.
Retailers rose, with Cencosud CEN.SN climbing 2.51
percent and rival Falabella FAL.SN up 1.06 percent.