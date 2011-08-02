EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink, Brazil hits 2009 low

* Mexican stocks break key supports, bode for more losses

* Fears of U.S. growth, European debt crisis weigh

* Brazil's Bovespa falls 2.1 pct, Mexico's IPC 2.6 pct (Updates to market close)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 Latin American stocks slumped on Tuesday as Brazil's market sank to an almost two-year low and Mexico fell by the most since June 2010 as fears of slowing U.S. growth spooked investors.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS slid 2.61 percent to close at its lowest since last September.

"There are problems everywhere. U.S. consumer spending slowed; there is the risk of a downgrade of the United States that could shock equity markets and Spanish yields are hitting highs," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

U.S. lawmakers approved a plan to raise the country's debt ceiling but the lack of deep spending reforms left open the possibility ratings agencies could downgrade the U.S. government's AAA rating.

With the vote on the debt ceiling out of the way, the focus turned to prospects of slowing U.S. growth. Data showed U.S. consumer spending dropped in June for the first time in nearly two years. [ID:nN1E7710A7]

U.S. spending cuts could further weigh on growth down the line, suggesting the U.S. economy could be weak for years. The United States is a major regional trading partner and the top buyer of Mexican exports.

Fears about Europe's debt troubles also hit global markets as Italian and Spanish bond yields reached their highest levels in 14 years. [ID:nL6E7J22JB]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 2.1 percent to close at its lowest since September 2009.

Data showed industrial production in Brazil fell more than expected in June from May. [ID:nN1E77106Y]

Investors have punished Brazilian stocks more than other major Latin America markets, partly due to concerns higher interest rates will cool rapid growth that spurred a stampede into the country's stocks.

Shares of Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), the country's biggest non-government bank, slumped 5.8 percent after posting disappointing second-quarter earnings. [ID:nN1E77101R]

Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, shed 2.09 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX lost almost 2.6 percent to close at its lowest since June 6. The index is set to fall to its lowest since October if equities slide further in the next session.

The IPC saw its biggest one-day percentage loss since June 2010 and trading volume spiked to its highest since May.

The index blew through key technical supports, such as its 50-day simple moving average, its one-year exponential moving average and the psychological 35,000-points level.

"We could probably see a technical rebound now, but we have to look at the force of it. If the bounce is not made on strong volume and backed by better economic data, we could fall more," said Jorge Herrera, an analyst at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.

Mexican stocks closely track U.S. stocks and the break of the key 1,260 level in the S&P 500 .SPX on Tuesday could suggest a steeper sell-off is in store on Wall Street.

If the key supports give way, Mexican stocks could end up slumping more than 10 percent, Monex's Fuentes said.

"It still seems more likely we could rebound from these levels," he said.

Shares in top U.S. cement supplier Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) sank 6.12 percent.

Shares of heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, lost 1.69 percent.

American Movil slid for the second straight session after the company offered to buy the outstanding shares of its Mexican fixed-line arm Telmex TELMEXL.MX. [ID:nN1E7701W6]

Telmex, the only stock advancing on the IPC on Tuesday, gained 2.64 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 2.1 percent as shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN lost 3 percent and Banco Santander Chile STG.SN, fell 2.54 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay)