EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink, follow global equities

* U.S. downgrade would hurt riskier assets-strategist
* U.S., Europe growth prospects seen worrying
* Brazil's Bovespa sinks 2 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.35 pct
By Luciana Lopez and Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Latin American stocks sank
early Wednesday as investors, spooked by the prospect of slower
growth in major economies for years to come, dumped riskier
assets around the world.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped
2.1 percent to hit its lowest since early September.
Investors see growth in economies such as the United States
as "very, very slow for a very, very long time," said Flavio
Serrano, an economist with Espirito Santo investment bank.
"If you look at support levels, the Bovespa is just blowing
through them," Serrano said. "Even when you get to the bottom
of the well, you can fall a little further."
U.S. lawmakers approved a last-minute deal on Tuesday to
avert a debt default but the government could still see its
sovereign rating downgraded in the wake of the acrimonious
debate. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J306W]
"If a downgrade comes, we're out of luck," said Rafael
Espinoso, a strategist with CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo.
"Things would get worse, losing important supports with
everyone getting out of risk," he added.
At the same time, a sovereign debt crisis in Europe has
come back into focus, as yields on Italian and Spanish 10-year
bonds flirted with 14-year highs before calming a bit.
[ID:nL6E7J30K1]
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 2
percent to 56,151.21 and touched a two-year low. The index
could find support at 55,454, Espinoso said.
Heavyweight commodities companies dragged down the Bovespa.
Common stock in mining giant Vale (VALE3.SA) slumped almost 3
percent as preferred shares (VALE5.SA) declined 2.8 percent.
State-controlled energy giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) retreated
1.9 percent, with rival OGX (OGXP3.SA) down nearly 4 percent.
Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX took off 1.4 percent as
stop losses were triggered to take the index to its lowest
since October.
America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest
telecommunications companies and a major weight in the IPC,
shed 1 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA moved down 1.8 percent.
Retailers helped lead the IPSA lower, with Falabella FAL.SN
retreating nearly 3 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN down 3.2
percent.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City;
editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)