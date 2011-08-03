EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink, follow global equities

* U.S. downgrade would hurt riskier assets-strategist

* U.S., Europe growth prospects seen worrying

* Brazil's Bovespa sinks 2 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.35 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Latin American stocks sank early Wednesday as investors, spooked by the prospect of slower growth in major economies for years to come, dumped riskier assets around the world.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped 2.1 percent to hit its lowest since early September.

Investors see growth in economies such as the United States as "very, very slow for a very, very long time," said Flavio Serrano, an economist with Espirito Santo investment bank.

"If you look at support levels, the Bovespa is just blowing through them," Serrano said. "Even when you get to the bottom of the well, you can fall a little further."

U.S. lawmakers approved a last-minute deal on Tuesday to avert a debt default but the government could still see its sovereign rating downgraded in the wake of the acrimonious debate. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J306W]

"If a downgrade comes, we're out of luck," said Rafael Espinoso, a strategist with CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo.

"Things would get worse, losing important supports with everyone getting out of risk," he added.

At the same time, a sovereign debt crisis in Europe has come back into focus, as yields on Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds flirted with 14-year highs before calming a bit. [ID:nL6E7J30K1]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 2 percent to 56,151.21 and touched a two-year low. The index could find support at 55,454, Espinoso said.

Heavyweight commodities companies dragged down the Bovespa. Common stock in mining giant Vale ( VALE3.SA ) slumped almost 3 percent as preferred shares ( VALE5.SA ) declined 2.8 percent. State-controlled energy giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) retreated 1.9 percent, with rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) down nearly 4 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX took off 1.4 percent as stop losses were triggered to take the index to its lowest since October.

America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies and a major weight in the IPC, shed 1 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA moved down 1.8 percent. Retailers helped lead the IPSA lower, with Falabella FAL.SN retreating nearly 3 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN down 3.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)