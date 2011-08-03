EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink on global slowdown fears

* Signs of slowing U.S., European and Asian growth weigh

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Latin American stocks sank Wednesday and Brazil's market hit a 23-month low as investors worried that slowing growth in major economies would drag down Latin America as well.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped 2.09 percent to close at its lowest in nearly a year.

Weak service sector data from Asia, Europe and the United States on Wednesday followed evidence of slowing growth in manufacturing in many countries on Monday. [ID:nL6E7J30NB]

Stocks fell for the last three days in Mexico and Brazil, and both markets have seen their worst three-day stretch since June 2010 when markets feared the United States would experience a double-dip recession.

"In the next few days, or maybe a week or two at most, we will see a market capitulation, indiscriminate selling and it is going to be very scary because people are already nervous," said Patricia Berry, a strategist at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

"But it will hit bottom very fast and and go back up really fast. I don't see a recession going forward, I see low growth but still positive," she added.

Markets are also nervous about the debt crises in the United States and Europe.

Investors are worried that U.S. debt could be downgraded by rating agencies after lawmakers approved a budget package that many see as failing to sufficiently tackle the country's deficit. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J306W]

"If a downgrade comes, we're out of luck," said Rafael Espinoso, a strategist with CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo.

"Things would get worse, losing important supports with everyone getting out of risk," he added.

At the same time, a sovereign debt crisis in Europe has come back into focus, as yields on Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds flirted with 14-year highs before calming a bit. [ID:nL6E7J30K1]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 2.26 percent to close at its lowest since early September 2009.

"If you look at support levels, the Bovespa is just blowing through them," said Flavio Serrano, an economist with Espirito Santo investment bank. "Even when you get to the bottom of the well, you can fall a little further."

Heavyweight commodities companies dragged down the Bovespa. Common stock in mining giant Vale ( VALE3.SA ) slumped 2.62 percent and state-controlled energy giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) retreated 2.96 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX ended down 0.95 percent, its lowest close since October. At one point the index fell more than 2 percent.

America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies and a major weight in the IPC, shed 1.1 percent and top U.S. cement supplier Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) lost 2.66 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 1.8 percent to close at its lowest since February. Retailers lead the IPSA lower, with Falabella FAL.SN retreating 3.14 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN down 2.53 percent. (Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo; Editing by Kenneth Barry)