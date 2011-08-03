版本:
2011年 8月 4日 星期四 05:23 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks sink on global slowdown fears

  

 * Signs of slowing U.S., European and Asian growth weigh
 * Brazil's Bovespa sinks 2.26 pct, Mexico's IPC 0.95 pct
 (Updates to close)  
 By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez
 MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Latin American stocks sank
Wednesday and Brazil's market hit a 23-month low as investors
worried that slowing growth in major economies would drag down
Latin America as well.
 The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped
2.09 percent to close at its lowest in nearly a year.
 Weak service sector data from Asia, Europe and the United
States on Wednesday followed evidence of slowing growth in
manufacturing in many countries on Monday. [ID:nL6E7J30NB]
 Stocks fell for the last three days in Mexico and Brazil,
and both markets have seen their worst three-day stretch since
June 2010 when markets feared the United States would
experience a double-dip recession.
 "In the next few days, or maybe a week or two at most, we
will see a market capitulation, indiscriminate selling and it
is going to be very scary because people are already nervous,"
said Patricia Berry, a strategist at brokerage Intercam in
Mexico City.
 "But it will hit bottom very fast and and go back up really
fast. I don't see a recession going forward, I see low growth
but still positive," she added.
 Markets are also nervous about the debt crises in the
United States and Europe.
 Investors are worried that U.S. debt could be downgraded by
rating agencies after lawmakers approved a budget package that
many see as failing to sufficiently tackle the country's
deficit. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J306W]
 "If a downgrade comes, we're out of luck," said Rafael
Espinoso, a strategist with CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo.
 "Things would get worse, losing important supports with
everyone getting out of risk," he added.
 At the same time, a sovereign debt crisis in Europe has
come back into focus, as yields on Italian and Spanish 10-year
bonds flirted with 14-year highs before calming a bit.
[ID:nL6E7J30K1]
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 2.26
percent to close at its lowest since early September 2009.
 "If you look at support levels, the Bovespa is just blowing
through them," said Flavio Serrano, an economist with Espirito
Santo investment bank. "Even when you get to the bottom of the
well, you can fall a little further."
 Heavyweight commodities companies dragged down the Bovespa.
Common stock in mining giant Vale (VALE3.SA) slumped 2.62
percent and state-controlled energy giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
retreated 2.96 percent.
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX ended down 0.95 percent,
its lowest close since October. At one point the index fell
more than 2 percent.
  America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest
telecommunications companies and a major weight in the IPC,
shed 1.1 percent and top U.S. cement supplier Cemex (CMXCPO.MX)
lost 2.66 percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 1.8 percent to close at its
lowest since February. Retailers lead the IPSA lower, with
Falabella FAL.SN retreating 3.14 percent and Cencosud
CEN.SN down 2.53 percent.
  (Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Kenneth Barry)

