EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop, global equities slump

By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 Latin American stocks extended a sharp decline on Thursday on continued fears on the global economy, as analysts pointed to a grim long-term outlook despite a possible brief bounce in coming sessions.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS declined 3.38 percent for its fourth straight loss. But after losing 4.9 percent in the first three days of the week, the MSCI's relative strength index (RSI), a technical indicator, suggested the index had moved into oversold territory.

"Everyone got into their heads that things are going to be complicated" for the world economy, said Guilherme Sand, a fund manager with Solidus brokerage in Brazil.

"In the very short term we could see a rebound of 5,6, 7 percent," he said. "But in the medium-term, things will continue rough."

Analysts are worried that the U.S. economy -- the world's biggest and a major regional trading partner -- has stalled, with a budget package approved this week leaving the government little room to boost growth through spending. That comes on top of a slew of recent indicators pointing to weakness in the U.S. economy.

The euro zone debt crisis has also kept investors jumpy, with Italy and Spain both coming under heavy scrutiny. [ID:nL6E7J32JT].

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 3.52 percent taking the index below 55,000 points for the first time since August 2009. The Bovespa's RSI hit a 10-year low -- below levels during the 2008 sell-off.

Heavyweight commodities companies led losses, reflecting losses in global prices of commodities, with the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB giving up 1.23 percent.

. Common shares of mining giant Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gave up 4.26 percent as the company's preferred shares ( VALE5.SA ) retreated 3.88 percent.

State-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) declined 3.95 percent as fellow oil company OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) slid 4.08 percent.

Mexican stocks extended losses to trade at their lowest since late September. The IPC stock index .MXX shed 2.55 percent to 33,606.02 points. A close below the 33,800 level could spur another drop of more than 2 percent drop until support kicks in at 33,000, said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex.

The IPC's RSI, too, indicated stocks were oversold.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) dropped 3.83 percent, as Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, shed 2.04 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA sank 3 percent, adding to losses in the past two sessions. That index's RSI has pointed to oversold levels for much of the past two weeks.

Retailers were among the stocks leading losses, with Falabella FAL.SN down 3.96 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN off 4.51 percent.

