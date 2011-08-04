EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop, global equities slump

* U.S., European economies continue to worry investors
* Brazil relative strength index at 10-year low
* Brazil's Bovespa off 3.52 pct, Mexico's IPC off 2.55 pct
By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 Latin American
stocks extended a sharp decline on Thursday on continued fears
on the global economy, as analysts pointed to a grim long-term
outlook despite a possible brief bounce in coming sessions.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS declined
3.38 percent for its fourth straight loss. But after losing 4.9
percent in the first three days of the week, the MSCI's
relative strength index (RSI), a technical indicator, suggested
the index had moved into oversold territory.
"Everyone got into their heads that things are going to be
complicated" for the world economy, said Guilherme Sand, a fund
manager with Solidus brokerage in Brazil.
"In the very short term we could see a rebound of 5,6, 7
percent," he said. "But in the medium-term, things will
continue rough."
Analysts are worried that the U.S. economy -- the world's
biggest and a major regional trading partner -- has stalled,
with a budget package approved this week leaving the government
little room to boost growth through spending. That comes on top
of a slew of recent indicators pointing to weakness in the U.S.
economy.
The euro zone debt crisis has also kept investors jumpy,
with Italy and Spain both coming under heavy scrutiny.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 3.52
percent taking the index below 55,000 points for the first time
since August 2009. The Bovespa's RSI hit a 10-year low -- below
levels during the 2008 sell-off.
Heavyweight commodities companies led losses, reflecting
losses in global prices of commodities, with the
Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB giving up 1.23
percent.
. Common shares of mining giant Vale (VALE3.SA), the world's
biggest producer of iron ore, gave up 4.26 percent as the
company's preferred shares (VALE5.SA) retreated 3.88 percent.
State-controlled energy company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
declined 3.95 percent as fellow oil company OGX (OGXP3.SA) slid
4.08 percent.
Mexican stocks extended losses to trade at their lowest
since late September. The IPC stock index .MXX shed 2.55
percent to 33,606.02 points. A close below the 33,800 level
could spur another drop of more than 2 percent drop until
support kicks in at 33,000, said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at
brokerage Invex.
The IPC's RSI, too, indicated stocks were oversold.
Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) dropped 3.83
percent, as Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading
retailer, shed 2.04 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA sank 3 percent, adding to losses
in the past two sessions. That index's RSI has pointed to
oversold levels for much of the past two weeks.
Retailers were among the stocks leading losses, with
Falabella FAL.SN down 3.96 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN off
4.51 percent.
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo, Editing
by W Simon )