EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities sink to one-year low

* U.S., European economies continue to worry investors
* Markets sink around the world in steep sell-off
* Brazil's Bovespa off 5.01 pct, Mexico's IPC off 3.07 pct
By Isabel Versiani and Michael O'Boyle
BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 Latin American
stocks were headed for their worst day in over a year on
Thursday as fears about growth in major economies led investors
to stampede away from riskier assets around the world.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS sank
5.37 percent -- its worst performance since February 2010. The
index has slumped 10 percent this week as a bruising fight over
the U.S. budget and an ongoing euro zone debt crisis have
rattled investor confidence.
Stocks fell around the world, with money flowing instead to
assets such as U.S. Treasuries, perceived as safe havens.
Even Brazil's finance minister, Guido Mantega, pointed the
finger at major economies.
"There's been a worsening in the international situation,
which has reached markets around the world, including here in
Brazil," Mantega said. "This reflects the weakening in the
United States and the European situation, which isn't being
solved."
Traders have flipped their view on global growth, said
Roberto Galvan, analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.
"Traders are the owners of the market right now, and they
have decided to take off the table everything they have made,"
he said. "People bet on vigorous growth, and it is not
vigorous."
While there could be room for small rebounds and some
careful bargain-hunting in sessions to come, analysts said,
markets could get worse before settling into any long-term
upward trend.
"I don't think we've hit the bottom yet, though it's hard
to see where that could be," said Jose Simao Junior, a partner
and director with Intrader in Sao Paulo. "The market is living
through a moment of total irrationality and risk aversion."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell as much
as 6 percent before paring losses to 5.39 percent in the
afternoon. The slump took the Bovespa to its lowest since July
2009.
Heavyweight commodities companies led losses as the
Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB lost 2.67 percent.
Common shares of mining giant Vale (VALE3.SA), the world's
biggest producer of iron ore, gave up 5.70 percent as the
company's preferred shares (VALE5.SA) retreated 5.14 percent.
State-controlled energy company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
declined 6.82 percent as fellow oil company OGX (OGXP3.SA) slid
7.92 percent.
Mexican stocks extended losses to trade at their lowest
since late September 2010. The IPC stock index .MXX shed 3.44
percent to 33,297.87, testing support around the 33,000 level.
Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) dropped 3.98
percent, as Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading
retailer, shed 1.73 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA sank 4.49 percent to hit a near
13-month low.
Retailers were among the stocks leading losses, with
Falabella FAL.SN down 4.31 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN off
5.02 percent.
(Additional reporting and writing by Luciana Lopez in Sao
Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)