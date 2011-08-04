EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities sink to one-year low

* U.S., European economies continue to worry investors

* Markets sink around the world in steep sell-off

* Brazil's Bovespa off 5.01 pct, Mexico's IPC off 3.07 pct (Updates to afternoon)

By Isabel Versiani and Michael O'Boyle

BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 Latin American stocks were headed for their worst day in over a year on Thursday as fears about growth in major economies led investors to stampede away from riskier assets around the world.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS sank 5.37 percent -- its worst performance since February 2010. The index has slumped 10 percent this week as a bruising fight over the U.S. budget and an ongoing euro zone debt crisis have rattled investor confidence.

Stocks fell around the world, with money flowing instead to assets such as U.S. Treasuries, perceived as safe havens.

Even Brazil's finance minister, Guido Mantega, pointed the finger at major economies.

"There's been a worsening in the international situation, which has reached markets around the world, including here in Brazil," Mantega said. "This reflects the weakening in the United States and the European situation, which isn't being solved."

Traders have flipped their view on global growth, said Roberto Galvan, analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"Traders are the owners of the market right now, and they have decided to take off the table everything they have made," he said. "People bet on vigorous growth, and it is not vigorous."

While there could be room for small rebounds and some careful bargain-hunting in sessions to come, analysts said, markets could get worse before settling into any long-term upward trend.

"I don't think we've hit the bottom yet, though it's hard to see where that could be," said Jose Simao Junior, a partner and director with Intrader in Sao Paulo. "The market is living through a moment of total irrationality and risk aversion."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell as much as 6 percent before paring losses to 5.39 percent in the afternoon. The slump took the Bovespa to its lowest since July 2009.

Heavyweight commodities companies led losses as the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB lost 2.67 percent.

Common shares of mining giant Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gave up 5.70 percent as the company's preferred shares ( VALE5.SA ) retreated 5.14 percent.

State-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) declined 6.82 percent as fellow oil company OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) slid 7.92 percent.

Mexican stocks extended losses to trade at their lowest since late September 2010. The IPC stock index .MXX shed 3.44 percent to 33,297.87, testing support around the 33,000 level.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) dropped 3.98 percent, as Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, shed 1.73 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA sank 4.49 percent to hit a near 13-month low.

Retailers were among the stocks leading losses, with Falabella FAL.SN down 4.31 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN off 5.02 percent. (Additional reporting and writing by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)