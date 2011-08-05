EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down, volatile on global fears

* U.S. jobs number not enough to reverse panic

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Latin American stocks seesawed widely on Friday as equities briefly rebounded from a string of recent losses before long-term worries about global growth triggered another sell-off.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped 3.35 percent near mid-day, having risen as much as 2.58 percent earlier in the session.

The morning's losses took the index to a drop of 12 percent for the week, its worst performance since December 2008. The MSCI touched a more than one-year low with Friday's fall.

Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data gave investors some relief early in the session. But that confidence didn't last, as investors continued to worry about a potential downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt and a persistent euro zone fiscal crisis.

Those worries sparked a massive global sell-off this week, with riskier assets plunging as investors run to perceived safe havens.

"We are going to see a lot of volatility. Investors are totally uncertain about the magnitude of the global slowdown, if the situation in Europe can be surmounted, and what the impact of a possible downgrade of U.S. debt could be. These are all just unprecedented issues," said Jaime Aguilera, a stock strategist at HSBC in Mexico City.

Investors should either look at very short-term trades, buying and selling within the space of a day or two, or the very long term, said Daniel Marques, an equity analyst with Agora in Sao Paulo.

"Naturally, there will be very short-term bounces," he said. But until then, as stops are triggered and investors sell off to meet margin requirements, losses could snowball. The medium term remains cloudy.

Long-term improvement in global growth will come only gradually, Marques added.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP swung widely, up and then down 2 percent within half an hour. The index pared was down 2.46 percent near mid-day at 51,511.60, a more than two-year low.

Volume in the Bovespa spiked, with Marques projecting volume for the day as much as twice the average.

The Bovespa has lagged global peers this year, despite solid economic growth forecasts.

Heavyweight commodities companies extended losses, with state-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) retreating 3.9 percent and rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) plummeting 4.8 percent.

Mining giant Vale also declined, with common stock ( VALE3.SA ) down 4.8 percent and preferred shares ( VALE5.SA ) off 4.6 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX dropped 1.55 percent to 32,805.38 for a loss of about 10 percent this week, the IPC's worst drop since October 2008, during the global financial crisis.

The IPC could find key support at 33,000 if it can close above that level for the second session in a row on Friday, Aguilera said.

Shares of heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, lost 1.07 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA moved down 2.6 percent on the day for a loss of about 9 percent this week.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN fell 3.1 percent, leading losses. (Editing by James Dalgleish)