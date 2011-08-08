EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slide on global risk rout

* US debt downgrade, euro zone debt woes stoke volatility
* Investors dump global risk assets, run to safe havens
* Brazil's Bovespa off 4.1 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.6 pct
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Latin American stocks tumbled
early Monday as investors worried U.S. and European debt crises
could tip stumbling economies back into recession, weakening
global growth for months or even years to come.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS sank 4.5
percent after slumping more than 10 percent last week.
"The idea is that you have global growth a lot weaker and a
lot more fragile than seen at the start of the year," said
Raphael Martello, an economist with the Tendencias consultancy
in Sao Paulo.
"If we do have lower world growth, we'll have less demand
for commodities, and our market (in Brazil) is heavily weighted
toward commodity exporters."
Nor will exporters be the only ones hurting, said Luciano
Rostagno, chief strategist with CM Capital Markets in Brazil.
"The impact isn't just by way of exports. It's also by
business and consumer confidence," he said. "When you see this
kind of thing abroad, business gets more cautious. They're
worried about the possibility of a new global recession."
Stocks tumbled around the world, with perceived safe havens
such as gold soaring as investors fled riskier assets.
[ID:nN1E77707J] and [ID:nL6E7J80CO]
On Friday, Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of
its AAA rating. Another rating agency, Moody's, warned again on
Monday it could downgrade the U.S. government rating before
2013 if the fiscal or economic outlook weakens significantly.
[ID:nN1E77700L]
The European Central Bank tried to calm markets with
significant bond-buying forcing down Italian and Spanish
borrowing costs. The two countries have been the latest to come
under investor scrutiny, as Greece, Ireland and Portugal have
all asked for bailouts. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]
The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB also
dropped, moving down 1.2 percent. A number of major Latin
American countries are tied to the global trade in raw
materials.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slid 4.1
percent in early trading, hitting its lowest since July 2009.
Among stocks sinking in Sao Paulo, mining giant Vale, the
world's largest exporter of iron ore. The company's common
stock (VALE3.SA) declined 4.8 percent and preferred shares
(VALE5.SA) lost 4.4 percent.
State-controlled energy company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) also
dropped, giving up 4.2 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 2.3 percent shortly after
opening, surrendering all the previous session's gains and then
some. Mexico is particularly dependent on the U.S. economy,
sending about 80 percent of exports to its northern neighbor.
Mining company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) slid 2.6 percent
as the country's leading retailer, Walmex WALMEXV.MX,
retreated 1.5 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 3.8 percent to its lowest
since June 2010.
Retailers dropped, with Falabella FAL.SN off 4.6 percent
and Cencosud CEN.SN declining 5.7 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)