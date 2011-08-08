EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plunge in brutal global sell-off

* Stocks tumble on biggest drops since 2008 crisis
* Global risk assets slump as investors run to safe havens
* Brazil's Bovespa off 8.13 pct, Mexico's IPC off 5.73 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Luciana Lopez and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Latin American stocks tumbled
on Monday by the most since the global financial crisis of
2008, underscoring worries a fragile world economy could be
near tipping back into recession.
Investors fled in the first trading day after ratings
agency Standard & Poor's cut the United States' credit rating,
a blow to a country that is the world's biggest debtor. There
were also fears euro zone debt problems could spark a global
crisis.
The plunge in stocks halted trading in Peru, traders said,
and Brazilian stocks came perilously close to tripping a
circuit breaker set to kick in at a 10 percent drop.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS
plummeted 8.33 percent, its worst one-day loss since November
2008.
Regional indexes did just as badly -- Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated as much as 9.74 percent
in a battering that hit every stock on the index. The index
touched its lowest since May 2009, although later pared losses
to 7.61 percent.
"We don't see anything good on the horizon," said Gustavo
de Freitas Mendonca, who helps manage about 160 million reais
($100 million) in assets for Oren Investimentos in Rio de
Janeiro.
The retreat was the Bovespa's biggest one-day fall since
November 2008, not long after after the Lehman Brothers
bankruptcy that paralyzed global credit markets.
"There's a lot of fat to burn -- this will certainly take
the Bovespa index to lower levels in coming days," Freitas
Mendonca added.
In fact, Facebook users created an event page for the
Bovespa to trip the 10 percent circuit breaker in Brazil.
Stocks and other risky assets fell all over the world, with
Latin American currencies posting drops against the U.S. dollar
and gold more expensive than platinum for the first time since
December 2008. [ID:nWEN7027]
Moody's warned on Monday that it could also downgrade U.S.
debt. [ID:nN1E77715X]
Nor was Europe any more reassuring, with a sovereign debt
crisis there putting Italian and Spanish debt under the
microscope. While the European Central Bank bought significant
amounts of both nations' debt on Monday, the stampede gathered
too much momentum to stop. [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]
Commodities stocks were particularly vulnerable in Latin
America, because slower global growth could mean lower demand
for raw materials around the world. A number of heavyweight
regional companies are tied to the global trade in raw
materials.
In Brazil, shares of mining company Vale, the world's
biggest producer of iron ore, plunged. The company's common
stock (VALE3.SA) gave up 9 percent as the preferred shares
(VALE5.SA) lost 8.43 percent.
Oil company Petrobras also tumbled, with preferred shares
(PETR4.SA) down 7.78 percent.
And beef processor Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) retreated an
eye-popping 22.5 percent on margin calls and what many
investors saw as excess leverage.
Even Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista felt the market
pain. He's lost billions in the rout, and his companies kept
falling on Monday.
Among his holdings, oil and gas firm OGX Petroleo e Gas
(OGXP3.SA) retreated 14.50 percent and mining firm MMX Minerais
e Metalicos (MMXM3.SA) 7.88 percent.
Mexico's IPC .MXX lost 5.73 percent, its own worst drop
since January 2009. Mexico is particularly dependent on the
U.S. economy, sending about 80 percent of exports to its
northern neighbor.
Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX), a major IPC weight and
one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world,
sank 3.23 percent.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA plunged 7.14 percent to its lowest
since May 2010.
Retailers were among stocks dropping in Santiago, with
Falabella FAL.SN down 6.77 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN 9.56
percent.
($1=1.6050 reais)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione and Brad Haynes in
Sao Paulo; Writing by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Todd Benson and
Andrew Hay)