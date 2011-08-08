EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plunge by most since 2008 crisis

* Fears of U.S. recession, European credit crunch weigh
* Brazil's Bovespa off 8.08 pct, Mexico's IPC off 5.88 pct
By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 Latin American
stocks tumbled on Monday by the most since the 2008 financial
crisis on fears the United States could sink back into
recession and another global crisis could spin out of Europe.
Investors dumped riskier assets in the first trading day
after ratings agency Standard & Poor's issued an unprecedented
downgrade of U.S. debt. The move added to a string of weak data
that is sapping confidence in the strength of the world's
biggest economy.
There were also fears a widening of euro zone debt troubles
to Italy and Spain could hobble major banks and have global
impact.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS
plummeted 8.29 percent, its worst one-day percentage loss since
October 2008.
"Fear has come back into the market," said Fredrick Searby,
a Latin American equity strategist at Deutsche Bank in New
York.
"Investor psychology is still fragile after 2008 and now
there is this sense that there could be a double dip (U.S.)
recession ... In Europe, now there are concerns about credit
crunch. Retail investors everywhere are just pulling money,"
Searby added.
The MSCI Latin American index has shed nearly 18 percent in
the last six sessions. Analysts and traders across the region
expected losses could deepen in the coming days after a
non-stop slump since last week took out key support levels.
"There's no estimation of how low it could fall. There's no
number, not even an approximation," said Francisco Guevara, an
analyst with CorpResearch in Santiago, referring to Chile's
benchmark stock index.
The plunge in stocks halted trading in Peru, traders said.
Brazilian stocks came perilously close to tripping a circuit
breaker set to kick in at a 10 percent drop.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP closed down
8.08 percent, its lowest since the end of April 2009.
"Someone has to say something to calm markets down, this
could come tomorrow in a statement of some new stimulus for the
U.S. economy," said Rafael Espinoso a strategist at CM Capital
Market in Sao Paulo.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to make any major
changes in policy at its meeting on Tuesday. Some are hoping
for a sign that the central bank could try to provide more
stimulus to support the U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7771MV]
Commodities stocks were particularly vulnerable in Latin
America, because slower global growth could mean lower demand
for raw materials around the world.
In Brazil, shares of mining company Vale (VALE3.SA), the
world's biggest producer of iron ore, plunged 9.52 percent. Oil
company Petrobras also tumbled, with preferred shares
(PETR4.SA) down 7.58 percent.
And beef processor Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) retreated an
eye-popping 24.8 percent on margin calls and what many
investors saw as excess leverage.
Mexico's IPC .MXX lost 5.88 percent to close at its
lowest in 11 months.
Mexico is particularly dependent on the United States,
sending about 80 percent of exports to its northern neighbor.
The Mexican economy could be hobbled by another recession in
the United States. [ID:nN1E7770Y7]
Mexican stocks fell a bit less than Brazil or Chile,
probably supported by the country's huge pension funds,
Deutsche's Searby said.
Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX), a major IPC weight and
one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world,
sank 3.87 percent.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA plunged 6.92 percent to its lowest
since May 2010.
Retailers were among stocks dropping in Santiago, with
Falabella FAL.SN down 8.04 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN
losing 6.44 percent.
