EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plunge by most since 2008 crisis

* Fears of U.S. recession, European credit crunch weigh

* Brazil's Bovespa off 8.08 pct, Mexico's IPC off 5.88 pct (Updates to close)

By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 Latin American stocks tumbled on Monday by the most since the 2008 financial crisis on fears the United States could sink back into recession and another global crisis could spin out of Europe.

Investors dumped riskier assets in the first trading day after ratings agency Standard & Poor's issued an unprecedented downgrade of U.S. debt. The move added to a string of weak data that is sapping confidence in the strength of the world's biggest economy.

There were also fears a widening of euro zone debt troubles to Italy and Spain could hobble major banks and have global impact.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS plummeted 8.29 percent, its worst one-day percentage loss since October 2008.

"Fear has come back into the market," said Fredrick Searby, a Latin American equity strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York.

"Investor psychology is still fragile after 2008 and now there is this sense that there could be a double dip (U.S.) recession ... In Europe, now there are concerns about credit crunch. Retail investors everywhere are just pulling money," Searby added.

The MSCI Latin American index has shed nearly 18 percent in the last six sessions. Analysts and traders across the region expected losses could deepen in the coming days after a non-stop slump since last week took out key support levels.

"There's no estimation of how low it could fall. There's no number, not even an approximation," said Francisco Guevara, an analyst with CorpResearch in Santiago, referring to Chile's benchmark stock index.

The plunge in stocks halted trading in Peru, traders said. Brazilian stocks came perilously close to tripping a circuit breaker set to kick in at a 10 percent drop.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP closed down 8.08 percent, its lowest since the end of April 2009.

"Someone has to say something to calm markets down, this could come tomorrow in a statement of some new stimulus for the U.S. economy," said Rafael Espinoso a strategist at CM Capital Market in Sao Paulo.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to make any major changes in policy at its meeting on Tuesday. Some are hoping for a sign that the central bank could try to provide more stimulus to support the U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7771MV]

Commodities stocks were particularly vulnerable in Latin America, because slower global growth could mean lower demand for raw materials around the world.

In Brazil, shares of mining company Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, plunged 9.52 percent. Oil company Petrobras also tumbled, with preferred shares ( PETR4.SA ) down 7.58 percent.

And beef processor Marfrig ( MRFG3.SA ) retreated an eye-popping 24.8 percent on margin calls and what many investors saw as excess leverage.

Mexico's IPC .MXX lost 5.88 percent to close at its lowest in 11 months.

Mexico is particularly dependent on the United States, sending about 80 percent of exports to its northern neighbor. The Mexican economy could be hobbled by another recession in the United States. [ID:nN1E7770Y7]

Mexican stocks fell a bit less than Brazil or Chile, probably supported by the country's huge pension funds, Deutsche's Searby said.

Shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), a major IPC weight and one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world, sank 3.87 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA plunged 6.92 percent to its lowest since May 2010.

Retailers were among stocks dropping in Santiago, with Falabella FAL.SN down 8.04 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN losing 6.44 percent.

(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo, and Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Andrew Hay)