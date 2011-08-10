EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as volatility stoked

* U.S. Fed outlook, French ratings fears stoke uncertainty

* Volatility to continue as investors nervous, scared

* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.93 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.1 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Regional Latin American stock indexes sold off on Wednesday as analysts said an uncertain global growth outlook would keep stoking volatility for the foreseeable future.

"This volatility is going to continue for the simple reason that no one can see a hand in front of their nose," said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho & Associados consultancy in Brazil. "The key word is uncertainty."

With the United States and the euro zone mired in debt worries, investors worry that economic expansion around the world this year could drag, with some nations at risk of a return to recession. [ID:nN1E7790EE] and [ID:nN1E7790C5]

A bleak outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday afternoon, coupled with worries that France could follow the United States in losing its top-tier sovereign rating, kept investors jumpy on Wednesday.

"In the middle of a firefight, all you can do is keep your head down," Montes added. Because stocks have fallen so much, he said, "We could -- and I emphasize the word could -- have a rebound. But it's not going to be sustainable."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP was among the region's worst performers, retreating 1.93 percent. The index has seesawed widely this week, losing 8 percent on Monday before bouncing back 5 percent on Tuesday.

That index has especially gotten hammered this year on worries that above-target inflation will take a bite out of real economic growth, among other local fears. [ID:nN1E7731OC]

Banks particularly fell on Wednesday, with Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), Brazil's biggest private-sector bank, down 3 percent. Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), Latin America's largest lender by assets, fell 2.6 percent as Bradesco ( BBDC4.SA ) shed 2.66 percent and Santander ( SANB11.SA ) 3.05 percent.

Dropping the most on the index was beef processor Marfrig ( MRFG3.SA ), which lost 8 percent. The shares have retreated almost 41 percent in the past week as a fund sold a large stake to meet margin calls and investors worried the company is overleveraged.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gave up 1.1 percent, giving up most of the ground retaken in the previous session.

Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, slid 1.61 percent. Goldman Sachs cut its Walmex rating to "neutral" from "buy" on uncertainty in sales trends. [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]

America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), a major IPC weight and one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, slipped 0.72 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slipped 0.8 percent, though still off Monday's lows, when it reached its lowest in more than a year.

Banco Santander Chile STG.SN lost 3.44 percent. Retailers also dropped, with Falabella FAL.SN off 2.58 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN down 2.12 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )