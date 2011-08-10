EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as volatility stoked

* U.S. Fed outlook, French ratings fears stoke uncertainty
* Volatility to continue as investors nervous, scared
* Brazil's Bovespa down 1.93 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.1 pct
By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Regional Latin
American stock indexes sold off on Wednesday as analysts said
an uncertain global growth outlook would keep stoking
volatility for the foreseeable future.
"This volatility is going to continue for the simple reason
that no one can see a hand in front of their nose," said
Alexandre Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho & Associados
consultancy in Brazil. "The key word is uncertainty."
With the United States and the euro zone mired in debt
worries, investors worry that economic expansion around the
world this year could drag, with some nations at risk of a
return to recession. [ID:nN1E7790EE] and [ID:nN1E7790C5]
A bleak outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday
afternoon, coupled with worries that France could follow the
United States in losing its top-tier sovereign rating, kept
investors jumpy on Wednesday.
"In the middle of a firefight, all you can do is keep your
head down," Montes added. Because stocks have fallen so much,
he said, "We could -- and I emphasize the word could -- have a
rebound. But it's not going to be sustainable."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP was among
the region's worst performers, retreating 1.93 percent. The
index has seesawed widely this week, losing 8 percent on Monday
before bouncing back 5 percent on Tuesday.
That index has especially gotten hammered this year on
worries that above-target inflation will take a bite out of
real economic growth, among other local fears. [ID:nN1E7731OC]
Banks particularly fell on Wednesday, with Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private-sector bank, down 3
percent. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's largest
lender by assets, fell 2.6 percent as Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) shed
2.66 percent and Santander (SANB11.SA) 3.05 percent.
Dropping the most on the index was beef processor Marfrig
(MRFG3.SA), which lost 8 percent. The shares have retreated
almost 41 percent in the past week as a fund sold a large stake
to meet margin calls and investors worried the company is
overleveraged.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX gave up 1.1 percent, giving up
most of the ground retaken in the previous session.
Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, the country's
leading retailer, slid 1.61 percent. Goldman Sachs cut its
Walmex rating to "neutral" from "buy" on uncertainty in sales
trends. [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]
America Movil (AMXL.MX), a major IPC weight and one of the
world's biggest telecommunications companies, slipped 0.72
percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slipped 0.8 percent, though
still off Monday's lows, when it reached its lowest in more
than a year.
Banco Santander Chile STG.SN lost 3.44 percent. Retailers
also dropped, with Falabella FAL.SN off 2.58 percent and
Cencosud CEN.SN down 2.12 percent.
( Editing by W Simon )