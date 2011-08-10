EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as bargain hunters step in

* Bargain hunters support second day of gains
* Fears about U.S. growth, EU debt crisis to keep weighing
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.48 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.5 pct
(Updates to close)
By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Latin American
stocks rose on Wednesday as believers in the region's economies
snapped up battered stocks even as the market rout stretched to
another session in the United States and Europe.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 1.7
percent as stocks in Brazil, the region's biggest equity market
by far, rose for the second straight session after being
pummeled to its lowest level since April 2009.
"This is the window for bargain hunting. There are
companies out there whose prices fell below their book value,"
said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist with
Banco Fator. "Even my mother is out buying today, saying things
are cheap."
Global stocks have been hammered since last week by fears
of another recession in the United States and concerns that
Europe's debt crisis could drag down Italy and Spain, bankrupt
major banks and spur another global financial crisis.
But some think the steep losses, which knocked nearly 18
percent off the MSCI Latin America gauge .MILA00000PUS,
unfairly punished stocks in the region, where economies have
solid growth prospects and do not share the same debt troubles
as the United States and Europe.
"We are seeing opportunity at current levels and for Latin
America we are net buyers," said Jason Press, a strategist at
Citigroup in New York.
"The problem is the perception that Latin American assets
continue to be risky assets, regardless of the impressive
fundamental improvements that we have seen in the region. Latin
America continues to pay for a deteriorating outlook in
developed markets," Press added.
Rumors about the health of French banks on Wednesday
sparked deep losses on Wall Street and across Europe, and
analysts said Latin American stocks would remain hostage to
global fears in the weeks ahead.
"It's going to be a roller-coaster and not for just a short
time," said Fator's Francisco de Lima.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.48
percent as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
gained 3 percent and phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA added 1.6
percent.
Brazilian stocks have been hurt this year by worries that
above-target inflation will take a bite out of real economic
growth. For details, see [ID:nN1E7731OC]
Dropping on the Bovespa was beef processor Marfrig
(MRFG3.SA), which lost 6 percent. The shares have retreated
nearly 40 percent in the past week as a fund sold a large stake
to meet margin calls and investors worried the company is
overleveraged.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.5 percent as shares of
Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX lost 3.3 percent after Goldman
Sachs cut its Walmex rating to "neutral" from "buy" citing
uncertainty in sales trends. [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]
But shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
(AMXL.MX), on of the biggest telecommunications firms in the
world, added 1.5 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA surged 2.47 percent as it gained
for the second straight session, rebounding from its lowest
level in more than a year.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 5.49 percent
and retailer Falabella FAL.SN added 2.64 percent.