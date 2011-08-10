EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as bargain hunters step in

* Bargain hunters support second day of gains

* Fears about U.S. growth, EU debt crisis to keep weighing

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.48 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.5 pct (Updates to close)

By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday as believers in the region's economies snapped up battered stocks even as the market rout stretched to another session in the United States and Europe.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 1.7 percent as stocks in Brazil, the region's biggest equity market by far, rose for the second straight session after being pummeled to its lowest level since April 2009.

"This is the window for bargain hunting. There are companies out there whose prices fell below their book value," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator. "Even my mother is out buying today, saying things are cheap."

Global stocks have been hammered since last week by fears of another recession in the United States and concerns that Europe's debt crisis could drag down Italy and Spain, bankrupt major banks and spur another global financial crisis.

But some think the steep losses, which knocked nearly 18 percent off the MSCI Latin America gauge .MILA00000PUS, unfairly punished stocks in the region, where economies have solid growth prospects and do not share the same debt troubles as the United States and Europe.

"We are seeing opportunity at current levels and for Latin America we are net buyers," said Jason Press, a strategist at Citigroup in New York.

"The problem is the perception that Latin American assets continue to be risky assets, regardless of the impressive fundamental improvements that we have seen in the region. Latin America continues to pay for a deteriorating outlook in developed markets," Press added.

Rumors about the health of French banks on Wednesday sparked deep losses on Wall Street and across Europe, and analysts said Latin American stocks would remain hostage to global fears in the weeks ahead.

"It's going to be a roller-coaster and not for just a short time," said Fator's Francisco de Lima.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.48 percent as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) gained 3 percent and phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA added 1.6 percent.

Brazilian stocks have been hurt this year by worries that above-target inflation will take a bite out of real economic growth. For details, see [ID:nN1E7731OC]

Dropping on the Bovespa was beef processor Marfrig ( MRFG3.SA ), which lost 6 percent. The shares have retreated nearly 40 percent in the past week as a fund sold a large stake to meet margin calls and investors worried the company is overleveraged.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.5 percent as shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX lost 3.3 percent after Goldman Sachs cut its Walmex rating to "neutral" from "buy" citing uncertainty in sales trends. [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]

But shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), on of the biggest telecommunications firms in the world, added 1.5 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA surged 2.47 percent as it gained for the second straight session, rebounding from its lowest level in more than a year.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 5.49 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN added 2.64 percent.