EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks rise but caution remains

* Brazil stocks especially battered this year

* QE3 liquidity hopes lift stocks

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.85 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.40 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as investors bought stocks beaten down by recent worries over the global economy, but caution could keep gains in check.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 1.2 percent, on track for a third straight session of gains. But that advance still wasn't enough to wipe out Monday's losses, much less take the index back to its levels of as recently as a week ago.

"We've got a lot of uncertainty in the market," said Leonardo Bardese of BGC Liquidez brokerage. "We've got a lot to keep an eye on in the flow of news, especially from Europe."

Stocks have whipsawed through the week as analysts worry the United States -- the world's biggest economy -- could slip back into recession. Continued weakness in the euro zone, where Italy and Spain risk contagion from a sovereign debt crisis, hasn't helped, either.

But hopes that the United States could start another round of so-called quantitative easing to boost flagging growth also helped support stocks, said Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund manager at Principia Capital Management who helps manage 55 million reais in assets ($34 million). Such a move could mean more liquidity to move into global stocks.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.85 percent. Like the MSCI, though, the Bovespa was still down for the week.

The Bovespa has especially limped this year, with investors scared that inflation and other local factors will eat into economic expansion.

Because the index has so far underperformed this year, said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos, there is now room for gains of about 15 percent to year-end.

"There's nothing more natural than some recovery," he said.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were common shares of mining giant Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, up 1.84 percent. The company's preferred shares ( VALE5.SA ) added 1.95 percent.

Heavyweight state-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) advanced 1.27 percent.

Shares of Braskem ( BRKM5.SA ), Latin America's largest petrochemical company, surged 7.12 percent. The company on Thursday reported a record level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. [ID:N1E77A0MP]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 1.40 percent, touching its highest since Monday.

Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, added 0.61 percent as it bounced back from a one-year low after slumping in the previous session when Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "neutral." [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA jumped 2.26 percent, lifted by bargain hunting for a third straight session after posting its sharpest single-day fall in 13 years on Monday.

Retailer Falabella FAL.SN was the top-weighted gainer, with a rise of 2.45 percent.

($1=1.6273 reais)

( Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Alexis Krell in Santiago, Editing by W Simon )