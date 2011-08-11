EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America stocks rise but caution remains

* Brazil stocks especially battered this year
* QE3 liquidity hopes lift stocks
* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.85 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.40 pct
By Luciana Lopez and Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Latin American stocks rose
on Thursday as investors bought stocks beaten down by recent
worries over the global economy, but caution could keep gains
in check.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 1.2
percent, on track for a third straight session of gains. But
that advance still wasn't enough to wipe out Monday's losses,
much less take the index back to its levels of as recently as a
week ago.
"We've got a lot of uncertainty in the market," said
Leonardo Bardese of BGC Liquidez brokerage. "We've got a lot to
keep an eye on in the flow of news, especially from Europe."
Stocks have whipsawed through the week as analysts worry
the United States -- the world's biggest economy -- could slip
back into recession. Continued weakness in the euro zone, where
Italy and Spain risk contagion from a sovereign debt crisis,
hasn't helped, either.
But hopes that the United States could start another round
of so-called quantitative easing to boost flagging growth also
helped support stocks, said Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund
manager at Principia Capital Management who helps manage 55
million reais in assets ($34 million). Such a move could mean
more liquidity to move into global stocks.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 1.85
percent. Like the MSCI, though, the Bovespa was still down for
the week.
The Bovespa has especially limped this year, with investors
scared that inflation and other local factors will eat into
economic expansion.
Because the index has so far underperformed this year, said
Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos, there
is now room for gains of about 15 percent to year-end.
"There's nothing more natural than some recovery," he
said.
Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were common shares of
mining giant Vale (VALE3.SA), the world's biggest producer of
iron ore, up 1.84 percent. The company's preferred shares
(VALE5.SA) added 1.95 percent.
Heavyweight state-controlled energy company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) advanced 1.27 percent.
Shares of Braskem (BRKM5.SA), Latin America's largest
petrochemical company, surged 7.12 percent. The company on
Thursday reported a record level of earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization. [ID:N1E77A0MP]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 1.40 percent, touching its
highest since Monday.
Walmex WALMEXV.MX, the country's leading retailer, added
0.61 percent as it bounced back from a one-year low after
slumping in the previous session when Goldman Sachs cut its
rating on the stock to "neutral." [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA jumped 2.26 percent, lifted by
bargain hunting for a third straight session after posting its
sharpest single-day fall in 13 years on Monday.
Retailer Falabella FAL.SN was the top-weighted gainer,
with a rise of 2.45 percent.
($1=1.6273 reais)
( Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and
Alexis Krell in Santiago, Editing by W Simon )