EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump, but more volatility looms

* U.S. labor data helps ease recession worries

* Caution on U.S. growth, EU debt crisis to limit gains

* Brazil's Bovespa up 3.79 pct, Mexico's IPC up 4.26 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday after bargain-hunting and improving U.S. jobs data gave the market some relief, but further gains may be hamstrung by fears about slowing U.S. growth and a potential credit crunch in Europe.

Investors swept up shares battered by the recent market rout that had knocked about 18 percent off the MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS since last week. The gauge mounted its third straight session of gains, adding 2.58 percent on Thursday, its best one-day jump in a year.

Data showed the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell to a four-month low last week. That helped ease, at least for now, looming fears of a U.S. recession. [ID:nN1E77A099]

"The whole temporary nature of the slowdown we are seeing has been blown out of proportion. The data today is consistent with the unemployment rate falling," said Jaime Aguilera, a stock strategist at HSBC in Mexico City.

"But that doesn't mean the data won't get worse again next week. We are seeing big gains today not because the scene is really changing that much, but because prices just got so low," Aguilera said.

Analysts said concerns about slowing U.S. growth would persist. So could fears about Europe after this week's panic over the health of French banks that are exposed to the bonds of Europe's weaker, debt-laden economies. [ID:nN1E77A162]

"We've got a lot of uncertainty in the market," said Leonardo Bardese of BGC Liquidez brokerage. "We've got a lot to keep an eye on in the flow of news, especially from Europe."

Hopes that the United States could start another round of stimulus to boost flagging growth also helped support stocks, said Marcello Paixao, a partner and fund manager at Principia Capital Management.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 3.79 percent. The index has rallied nearly 10 percent from its Monday close that left it at its cheapest since April 2009.

The Bovespa has been punished much more than Latin America's other stock markets due to concerns that inflation is slipping out of policymakers' control and will eat into economic expansion.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were common shares of Vale (VALE3.SA), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, up 4.32 percent. State-controlled energy company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) advanced 2.43 percent.

Shares of Braskem (BRKM5.SA), Latin America's largest petrochemical company, surged 5.56 percent after the company reported a record level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. [ID:N1E77A0MP]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 4.26 percent to add up to a nearly 6 percent come-back this week off a nearly one-year low.

Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's top telecoms, gained 4.48 percent and Walmex WALMEXV.MX, Mexico's leading retailer, rose 3.81 percent, recovering its losses after slumping in the previous session when Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "neutral." [ID:nL3E7JA2YF]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA jumped 2.65 percent, bringing its three-day winning streak to a more than 11 percent. Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 4.07 percent. (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo and Silvio Cascione in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)