EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on profit-taking; Mexico up

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 Latin American stocks were mixed on Friday, as optimism in Mexico and Chile over the impact of Europe's ban on short-selling of financial stocks were offset by concern over weak homebuilding profits in Brazil.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4 percent, on track for a fourth straight session of gains, as data showed U.S. retail sales rose in July at the fastest pace in four months.

But in Brazil, a mix of growing risk aversion, political turmoil and economic woes have triggered massive sell-offs in the equity market over the past month. Sentiment weakened on Friday as weak earnings reports from homebuilders fanned worries over the state of Latin America's largest economy.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.7 percent to 52,842.58, the first negative opening in four sessions. Five out of the top ten decliners in the index were homebuilders -- some of which reported earnings late on Thursday.

"Certainly the numbers did not help sentiment at all," said Guilherme Sand, who helps oversee 700 million reais ($435 million) in stocks for Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Stocks have whipsawed through the week as analysts worry the United States -- the world's biggest economy -- could slip back into recession. Continued weakness in the euro zone, where Italy and Spain risk contagion from a sovereign debt crisis, hasn't helped, either.

The Bovespa has especially limped this year, with investors scared that inflation and other local factors will eat into economic expansion.

Friday's decline was led by a a 4 percent tumble in shares of PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ), the country's biggest homebuilder. The company is expected to report flat earnings on Sunday.

Among other stocks falling in Sao Paulo were rival real estate developers Gafisa ( GFSA3.SA ) and Rossi Residencial ( RSID3.SA ).

Heavyweight state-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) advanced 0.5 percent, limiting the Bovespa's declines.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.5 percent, the second day of gains.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose for a fourth straight day, adding 0.9 percent.

The IPSA is being pushed up by shares of Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN, which opened up over 5 percent a day after a Brazilian ministry recommended the approval of its merger with Brazilian rival TAM TAMM4.SA. [ID:nN1E77B0CE]

"Were seeing more foreign inflows," Mabel Weber, senior analyst with BICE Inversiones in Santiago. She sees volatility continuing, but expects the IPSA to trade up next week as local companies are seen announcing positive second quarter earnings.

($1=1.62 reais)

( Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago, Editing by W Simon )