EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, outflows send buy signal

* Sharp outflows push some investors to bargain hunt
* Brazil Bovespa up 2.5 pct, Mexico IPC gains 1.3 pct
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Latin America stocks rose
on Monday as major global equity markets gained after their
recent rout and steep mutual fund outflows from Brazil and
Mexico pushed investors to look for bargains.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS was up
2.8 percent as the region's stocks extended a rally from last
week that pulled the gauge off its lowest point in more than a
year.
Latin American stocks had been battered along with global
equities since late July on fears of another recession in the
United States as well as concerns that Europe's debt crisis
could drag down the economies of Italy and Spain.
The 4-week moving average of outflows from U.S.-based
mutual funds investing in Latin America hit its highest since
May 2010 in the week ended Aug. 10, according to data from
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
The drop has been so big that some investors bet the panic
has gone too far.
"The outflows have been so extreme that it is a sign of
opportunities. Prices have hit attractive levels for the
medium- and long-term investor," said Jaime Aguilera, a
strategist at HSBC in Mexico City.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a graphic on fund flows:
r.reuters.com/wev23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
U.S. stocks brushed off data that showed U.S. manufacturing
in New York State contracted for the third month in a row. Weak
data supports hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could provide more
stimulus for the economy. For details, see [ID:nN1E77E0EK]
Some investors eyed a scheduled meeting on Tuesday of
French and German politicians that could may ease concerns
about the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nN1E77E0EK] and
[ID:nL6E7HL0JK]
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.5 percent as
phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA added 5.1 percent, state-run
oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) added 2.3 percent and Vale
(VALE3.SA), the world's biggest iron ore producer, rose 1.6
percent.
PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA) rose 4.8 percent after Brazil's
biggest homebuilder reported strong sales and rising
second-quarter profits late Sunday. But its chief executive
said slower sales and tighter credit may weigh on demand for
new housing. [ID:nN1E77E0EA]
Demand for Brazilian stocks has also been hurt by fears
that inflation is slipping out of the central bank's control
and will eat into economic expansion.
A weekly poll by the central bank showed economists again
trimmed their forecast for Brazil's benchmark inflation index
this year, signaling that slowing global growth will likely
help stem local price pressures. [ID:nN1E77E082]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 1.3 percent as America
Movil (AMXL.MX), the big telecommunications group, rose nearly
1 percent.
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX), the top U.S. cement supplier, gained 4.3
percent, extending last week's rebound off its lowest price in
more than two years.
Sharp losses in the Mexican peso MXN= have made local
assets more attractive. The peso lost nearly 5 percent this
month and spiked above 12 per dollar.
New rules allowing local pension funds to invest more of
their cash in stocks is likely to also support Mexican stocks.
HSBC's Aguilera noted the new rules meant local funds could
invest about $14.5 billion more in stocks.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose almost 1 percent as SQM
SQM_pb.SN, the producer of fertilizer, lithium and iodine,
gained 2.3 percent, and retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 1.4
percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)