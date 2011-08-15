EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up, outflows send buy signal

* Sharp outflows push some investors to bargain hunt

* Brazil Bovespa up 2.5 pct, Mexico IPC gains 1.3 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Latin America stocks rose on Monday as major global equity markets gained after their recent rout and steep mutual fund outflows from Brazil and Mexico pushed investors to look for bargains.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS was up 2.8 percent as the region's stocks extended a rally from last week that pulled the gauge off its lowest point in more than a year.

Latin American stocks had been battered along with global equities since late July on fears of another recession in the United States as well as concerns that Europe's debt crisis could drag down the economies of Italy and Spain.

The 4-week moving average of outflows from U.S.-based mutual funds investing in Latin America hit its highest since May 2010 in the week ended Aug. 10, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

The drop has been so big that some investors bet the panic has gone too far.

"The outflows have been so extreme that it is a sign of opportunities. Prices have hit attractive levels for the medium- and long-term investor," said Jaime Aguilera, a strategist at HSBC in Mexico City.

U.S. stocks brushed off data that showed U.S. manufacturing in New York State contracted for the third month in a row. Weak data supports hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could provide more stimulus for the economy. For details, see [ID:nN1E77E0EK]

Some investors eyed a scheduled meeting on Tuesday of French and German politicians that could may ease concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nN1E77E0EK] and [ID:nL6E7HL0JK]

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.5 percent as phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA added 5.1 percent, state-run oil giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) added 2.3 percent and Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, rose 1.6 percent.

PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ) rose 4.8 percent after Brazil's biggest homebuilder reported strong sales and rising second-quarter profits late Sunday. But its chief executive said slower sales and tighter credit may weigh on demand for new housing. [ID:nN1E77E0EA]

Demand for Brazilian stocks has also been hurt by fears that inflation is slipping out of the central bank's control and will eat into economic expansion.

A weekly poll by the central bank showed economists again trimmed their forecast for Brazil's benchmark inflation index this year, signaling that slowing global growth will likely help stem local price pressures. [ID:nN1E77E082]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 1.3 percent as America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), the big telecommunications group, rose nearly 1 percent.

Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ), the top U.S. cement supplier, gained 4.3 percent, extending last week's rebound off its lowest price in more than two years.

Sharp losses in the Mexican peso MXN= have made local assets more attractive. The peso lost nearly 5 percent this month and spiked above 12 per dollar.

New rules allowing local pension funds to invest more of their cash in stocks is likely to also support Mexican stocks. HSBC's Aguilera noted the new rules meant local funds could invest about $14.5 billion more in stocks.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose almost 1 percent as SQM SQM_pb.SN, the producer of fertilizer, lithium and iodine, gained 2.3 percent, and retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)