EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on EU growth, debt woes

* Weak German data, euro zone crisis concerns weigh

* Petrobras falls after earnings display refining losses

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.6 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.14 pct (Updates to close, changes dateline, pvs SAO PAULO)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 Latin America stocks dipped on Tuesday as weak German growth data stoked fears of a global economic slowdown while French and German leaders failed to ease concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.22 percent as a rally from last week lost steam. Stocks had been bouncing back from their lowest level in more than a year after a brutal global sell-off.

Germany's economy expanded just 0.1 percent during the April-to-June period from the previous quarter. The data stoked concerns that Europe could weigh down global growth, adding to fears that the U.S. economy could dip back into recession.

Weakening global growth could hit demand for Latin America's manufactured exports and commodities, driving down raw materials prices as well as the volume of exports.

"Volatility is still really high in the market," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis. "Worries abound and the rebound we have seen in the market has its limits."

A meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy failed to ease fears about euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt woes. [ID:nB4E7HT04B]

"(The meeting) did not fulfill expectations. People thought there could be some short-term solution ... It left a negative bias over the market," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.6 percent after five straight sessions of gains. Shares in phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA lost 2.69 percent.

Shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) lost 1.1 percent after its second-quarter earnings, released after the market close on Monday, showed bigger operating losses in the company's refining division due to policies to fix Brazilian fuel prices. [ID:nN1E77E137]

Government pressure to contain prices on refined products as policymakers battle inflation could crimp demand for Petrobras shares during the rest of the year, Deutsche Bank analysts suggested.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 0.83 percent, hurt by a 4.21 percent drop in shares of industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX managed to curb steep early losses, helped by bargain-hunting, to edge up 0.14 percent.

"There had just been exaggerated selling of some stocks," Copca said.

Shares in top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX rose 0.96 percent as it recovers from a recent one-year low.