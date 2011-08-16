EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on EU growth, debt woes

* Weak German data, euro zone crisis concerns weigh
* Petrobras falls after earnings display refining losses
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.6 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.14 pct
(Updates to close, changes dateline, pvs SAO PAULO)
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 Latin America stocks dipped
on Tuesday as weak German growth data stoked fears of a global
economic slowdown while French and German leaders failed to
ease concerns about Europe's debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped
0.22 percent as a rally from last week lost steam. Stocks had
been bouncing back from their lowest level in more than a year
after a brutal global sell-off.
Germany's economy expanded just 0.1 percent during the
April-to-June period from the previous quarter. The data stoked
concerns that Europe could weigh down global growth, adding to
fears that the U.S. economy could dip back into recession.
Weakening global growth could hit demand for Latin
America's manufactured exports and commodities, driving down
raw materials prices as well as the volume of exports.
"Volatility is still really high in the market," said
Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis.
"Worries abound and the rebound we have seen in the market has
its limits."
A meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy failed to ease fears about
euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign
debt woes. [ID:nB4E7HT04B]
"(The meeting) did not fulfill expectations. People thought
there could be some short-term solution ... It left a negative
bias over the market," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of
analysis at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 0.6 percent after
five straight sessions of gains. Shares in phone company Telesp
TLPP4.SA lost 2.69 percent.
Shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) lost 1.1
percent after its second-quarter earnings, released after the
market close on Monday, showed bigger operating losses in the
company's refining division due to policies to fix Brazilian
fuel prices. [ID:nN1E77E137]
Government pressure to contain prices on refined products
as policymakers battle inflation could crimp demand for
Petrobras shares during the rest of the year, Deutsche Bank
analysts suggested.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 0.83 percent, hurt by a
4.21 percent drop in shares of industrial conglomerate Copec
COP.SN.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX managed to curb steep early
losses, helped by bargain-hunting, to edge up 0.14 percent.
"There had just been exaggerated selling of some stocks,"
Copca said.
Shares in top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX rose
0.96 percent as it recovers from a recent one-year low.
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX), the top U.S. cement supplier, added 2.95
percent as it builds on a rebound from its lowest price in more
than two years.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Dan Grebler)