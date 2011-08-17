EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on U.S. retail earnings

* Strong Target results raise prospects for Latam exports

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.7 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.4 pct

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 Latin America stocks rose on Wednesday as strong results from U.S. retailers and surprisingly strong U.S. industrial data helped calm worries about another recession in the United States.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 1.1 percent, extending a rally from last week's 14-month lows.

U.S. retailer Target Corp ( TGT.N ) beat Wall Street's expectations with rising net income and an improved profit outlook as sales perked up, offering some good news in a month when economic growth doubts have battered global stock prices. [ID:nN1E77G04Y]

The strong earnings helped ease concerns that flagging U.S. consumer demand could hurt demand for Latin America's exports, said Fanuel Fuentes of brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

"Another U.S. recession still seems like a remote scenario," said Fuentes. "The worries may have been blown out of proportion, but it is still really hard to tell; some say its fifty-fifty."

Data released on Tuesday showed U.S. industrial output recorded its best gain in seven months as the auto sector recovered from supply disruptions due to the earthquake in Japan. [ID:nN1E77F0B6]

Commodity prices also rose in Wednesday trade, boosting heavily weighted exporters of raw materials in the region. The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB has added nearly 5 percent in a week as the prospect of looser U.S. monetary policy has helped prices for dollar-denominated raw materials.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 0.4 percent as mining company Penoles ( PENOLES.MX ) gained 3.2 percent and miner Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) rose 1.4 percent.

Shares of Mexican bank Banorte ( GFNORTEO.MX ) dipped 0.3 percent after it confirmed late on Tuesday that its pension fund would acquire a rival. [ID:nN1E77F1VR]

The IPC index could see a short-term boost if it can close above around 34,200 points, where its 7-day exponential moving average would cross above its 15-day average, Fuentes said.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 0.7 percent on the strength of banking shares, led by Banco do Brasil's 1.9 percent rise.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA added 0.6 percent on retail strength and a 1.2 percent gain by fertilizer exporter SQM SQM_pb.SN. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City)