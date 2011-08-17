EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, rebound reaches key levels

* Strong Target results raise prospects for Latam exports

* Brazil's markets recovers about 2/3 of recent losses

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.38 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.3 pct (Updates to close)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 Latin America stocks rose on Wednesday, fighting to maintain their recovery from a recent rout, after strong results from U.S. retailers that helped calm worries about another recession in the United States.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 1.45 percent, extending a rally from last week's 14-month lows.

Major indexes in Brazil and Mexico lost early gains to fall before clawing back into positive territory and closing at key levels. The countries' stock indexes need to extend gains in the coming sessions, or risk falling back toward this month's lows, analysts said.

The rebound since last week has helped Brazil's Bovespa retrace two-thirds of its plunge in early August, while Mexico's IPC has recovered more than half.

"Both the IPC and the Bovespa are at critical levels," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"If stocks can hold around here in the coming sessions, we can put this volatility behind us and see a steady advance... but if we fall back below, it could mean there will be more uncertainty and weakness again," Galvan added.

Supporting Wednesday's gains, U.S. retailer Target Corp ( TGT.N ) beat Wall Street's expectations with rising net income and an improved profit outlook as sales perked up, offering some good news in a month when economic growth doubts have battered global stock prices. [ID:nN1E77G04Y]

The strong earnings followed solid U.S industrial output data on Monday that has helped curb concerns that flagging U.S. consumer demand could hurt demand for Latin America's exports, said Fanuel Fuentes of brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

"Another U.S. recession still seems like a remote scenario," said Fuentes. "The worries may have been blown out of proportion, but it is still really hard to tell; some say its fifty-fifty."

Commodity prices also rose in Wednesday trade, boosting the shares of Latin America's major raw materials producers.

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB has added nearly 6 percent in the last seven sessions as the prospect that U.S. monetary policy will stay loose through 2013 has hurt the dollar and drove up prices for dollar-denominated raw materials.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 1.38 percent as Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, gained 1.69 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.3 percent as mining company Penoles ( PENOLES.MX ) gained 2.19 percent and copper producer Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) rose 0.78 percent.

Shares of bank Banorte ( GFNORTEO.MX ), the biggest local bank still owned by Mexicans, lost 2.15 percent after it confirmed late on Tuesday that its pension fund would acquire a rival. [ID:nN1E77F1VR]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA added 0.33 percent as industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 1.49 percent. The firm's pulp production arm, Celulosa Arauco, said on Wednesday it expected its production to increase around 30 percent this year. [ID:nN1E77G1EZ]

But Chile also seesawed from gains, to losses, to finally close higher in the session.

"There's a lot of volatility. The second half of the year is going to be quite unstable," said Elizabeth Palma, analyst at the Tanner brokerage in Santiago.

There have been signs that foreign investors are edging back into the region's markets to scoop up bargains after the sharp sell-off in early August.

Latin America's economies, especially Brazil, Chile and Peru, are growing at a much faster pace than the United States and Europe and do not share the same debt problems.

"Some investors should return... Latin America could be a sort of refuge," Palma said. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Diane Craft)