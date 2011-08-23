EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rally on hopes of Fed stimulus

(Recasts throughout)

* Mexico's IPC break resistance, hits 3-week high

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.63 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Latin American stocks rallied on Tuesday, boosted by bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would inject another round of financial stimulus and spark more demand for riskier assets.

The gains took Mexico's stock index to a key resistance level. If stocks extend the rally, that may indicate equities could mount a sustained rebound following August's rout.

But the failure to hold a key technical level could mean another pullback in the coming days to early August lows.

Analysts said a keenly awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday could make the difference.

"We are right on the edge, and it all depends on Mr. Bernanke now," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"I am sure he is going to announce something, but will it be what the market wants to hear?"

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.6 percent. The market was also supported by rumors that U.S. authorities could move to help weak banks. Shares in Bank of America ( BAC.N ) fell to their lowest since March 2009, and were last off 4.7 percent.

Fears of a new recession in the United States and a deepening crisis in Europe that could trigger another credit crunch have put Latin American stocks on track to post their worst month since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.5 percent, led by gains in commodity giants. State-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) jumped 1.3 percent, while Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, rose 0.8 percent.

The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing, boosted global equity markets and commodity prices.

But analysts warned investors may be putting too much hope in new stimulus from the U.S. central bank, especially when the economic impact on previous programs is still being questioned.

"The expectations that Bernanke may do something are just too high," said Marianna Costa at Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Costa said fears of slowing global growth could continue to weigh on the region's equity markets.

"We could end up testing the lows again. The trend is still bearish, and we will have to wait to see more economic data."

Sentiment on Tuesday was backed by reports on China's factory sector and German business activity that pointed to slowing growth, but the data was not as weak as some had feared. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JN0JB] and [ID:nL9E7I401I]

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 1.5 percent to break through key resistance at the 34,000 point level and touched its highest since Aug. 3. Shares in bottler FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) rose 4.1 percent, and top retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX gained 2.6 percent.

The 34,000-point level coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally that some analysts think was largely inspired by the Fed's last round of stimulus.

If the IPC cannot significantly break past 34,000 in coming sessions, it may be more likely the index falls back toward its early August lows, technical analysts said.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA added 0.4 percent as shares in Santander Chile STG.SN added 3.1 percent.

Shares in Industrial group Sigdo Koppers SK.SN rose 7.8 percent after it said it will buy Belgium's Magotteaux, a leading supplier of grinding equipment to mining companies and cement makers. [ID:nN1E77M14G] (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)