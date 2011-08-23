EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rally on hopes of Fed stimulus

(Recasts throughout)
* Mexico's IPC break resistance, hits 3-week high
* Brazil's Bovespa up 1 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.63 pct
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Latin American stocks
rallied on Tuesday, boosted by bets the U.S. Federal Reserve
would inject another round of financial stimulus and spark more
demand for riskier assets.
The gains took Mexico's stock index to a key resistance
level. If stocks extend the rally, that may indicate equities
could mount a sustained rebound following August's rout.
But the failure to hold a key technical level could mean
another pullback in the coming days to early August lows.
Analysts said a keenly awaited speech by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday could make the
difference.
"We are right on the edge, and it all depends on Mr.
Bernanke now," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at brokerage
Actinver in Mexico City.
"I am sure he is going to announce something, but will it
be what the market wants to hear?"
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.6
percent. The market was also supported by rumors that U.S.
authorities could move to help weak banks. Shares in Bank of
America (BAC.N) fell to their lowest since March 2009, and were
last off 4.7 percent.
Fears of a new recession in the United States and a
deepening crisis in Europe that could trigger another credit
crunch have put Latin American stocks on track to post their
worst month since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.5 percent, led by
gains in commodity giants. State-run oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) jumped 1.3 percent, while Vale (VALE5.SA), the
world's biggest iron ore producer, rose 0.8 percent.
The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative
easing, boosted global equity markets and commodity prices.
But analysts warned investors may be putting too much hope
in new stimulus from the U.S. central bank, especially when the
economic impact on previous programs is still being
questioned.
"The expectations that Bernanke may do something are just
too high," said Marianna Costa at Link Investimentos in Sao
Paulo.
Costa said fears of slowing global growth could continue to
weigh on the region's equity markets.
"We could end up testing the lows again. The trend is still
bearish, and we will have to wait to see more economic data."
Sentiment on Tuesday was backed by reports on China's
factory sector and German business activity that pointed to
slowing growth, but the data was not as weak as some had
feared. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JN0JB] and [ID:nL9E7I401I]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 1.5 percent to break through
key resistance at the 34,000 point level and touched its
highest since Aug. 3. Shares in bottler FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) rose
4.1 percent, and top retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX gained 2.6
percent.
The 34,000-point level coincides with the two-thirds
retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally that some
analysts think was largely inspired by the Fed's last round of
stimulus.
If the IPC cannot significantly break past 34,000 in coming
sessions, it may be more likely the index falls back toward its
early August lows, technical analysts said.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA added 0.4 percent as shares in
Santander Chile STG.SN added 3.1 percent.
Shares in Industrial group Sigdo Koppers SK.SN rose 7.8
percent after it said it will buy Belgium's Magotteaux, a
leading supplier of grinding equipment to mining companies and
cement makers. [ID:nN1E77M14G]
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)