EMERGING MARKETS-Most LatAm stocks ease in profit-taking

By Manuela Badawy

NEW YORK, Aug 24 Latin American stocks mostly retreated on Wednesday as investors took profits a day after equities rallied on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would give more financial stimulus to a struggling U.S. economy.

Investors have been betting that a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday could bring some hints of another round of stimulus.

The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing (QE), boosted global equity markets and commodity prices.

"It is normal to see some profit taking after such a big jump," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico. "Just because we dip, it doesn't mean a trend higher will not continue."

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.55 percent. Fears of a new recession in the United States and a deepening crisis in Europe that could trigger another credit crunch drove the MSCI index down to more than a one-year low earlier this month.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 0.7 percent while Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.22 percent, shedding some of the previous day gains when it surged past a key resistance level to a three-week high.

"Right now, there is a good chance that the United States could come out with some program to boost the economy and that would indirectly benefit Mexico's economy," Copca said.

"If the United States can pull itself up, Mexico will as well."

An upbeat forecast on the worrisome U.S. budget deficits and a strong reading on U.S. durable goods orders lifted the three major U.S. stock indexes as much as 1 percent earlier in the session, which helped bolster Latin American indexes.

But by late morning trading, Wall Street's gains had faded, with the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI and the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX up just 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.2 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA proved to be an exception to the downtrend among Latin American stock indexes. The IPSA gained 0.44 percent as shares of Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN ( LFL.N ) rose about 3 percent on expectation that the country's Constitutional Tribunal would dismiss a competitor's complaint and allow LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA.

Colombia's stock index .IGBC advanced 0.41 percent. (Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico; Editing by Jan Paschal)