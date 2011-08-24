EMERGING MARKETS-Most LatAm stocks ease in profit-taking

* Stocks mixed a day after sharp rise on Fed hopes
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Latin American stocks mostly
retreated on Wednesday as investors took profits a day after
equities rallied on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would give
more financial stimulus to a struggling U.S. economy.
Investors have been betting that a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday could bring some hints
of another round of stimulus.
The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called
quantitative easing (QE), boosted global equity markets and
commodity prices.
"It is normal to see some profit taking after such a big
jump," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy
Metanalisis in Mexico. "Just because we dip, it doesn't mean a
trend higher will not continue."
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dropped
0.55 percent. Fears of a new recession in the United States
and a deepening crisis in Europe that could trigger another
credit crunch drove the MSCI index down to more than a
one-year low earlier this month.
Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 0.7 percent while
Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.22 percent, shedding some
of the previous day gains when it surged past a key resistance
level to a three-week high.
"Right now, there is a good chance that the United States
could come out with some program to boost the economy and that
would indirectly benefit Mexico's economy," Copca said.
"If the United States can pull itself up, Mexico will as
well."
An upbeat forecast on the worrisome U.S. budget deficits
and a strong reading on U.S. durable goods orders lifted the
three major U.S. stock indexes as much as 1 percent earlier in
the session, which helped bolster Latin American indexes.
But by late morning trading, Wall Street's gains had
faded, with the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI and the
Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX up just 0.1 percent, while
the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.2 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA proved to be an exception to
the downtrend among Latin American stock indexes. The IPSA
gained 0.44 percent as shares of Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN
(LFL.N) rose about 3 percent on expectation that the country's
Constitutional Tribunal would dismiss a competitor's complaint
and allow LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM
TAMM4.SA.
Colombia's stock index .IGBC advanced 0.41 percent.
(Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Additional reporting by Rachel
Uranga and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico; Editing by Jan Paschal)