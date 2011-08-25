EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slide as investors eyeing Fed

* Jittery markets hit by rumors of German short-sale ban
* After rally on stimulus hopes, Fed speech may disappoint
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.7 pct, Mexico IPC off 1.4 pct
By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 Latin American
stocks fell on Thursday as global markets were spooked by
rumors of a short-selling ban in Germany as well as fears of a
municipal default in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.
Investors were already jumpy ahead of a key speech from the
head of the Federal Reserve on Friday as hopes of another
stimulus plan spurred a market rally early this week that may
have overshot the U.S. central bank's ability to deliver.
Talk of an imminent short-selling ban in Germany swept
through equity markets, pushing investors to place a final
round of bets against the benchmark German index. A sharp drop
in Germany's DAX .GDAXI spurred selling around the world,
since investors fear Europe's debt crisis could worsen.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS slid
1.47 percent. Fears about another U.S. recession and Europe's
debt crisis triggered sharp losses this month, putting the MSCI
index on track for its worst month since October 2008.
"Germany is a mess. There is concern that the lack of short
selling there is only hiding what is to come," said Rafael
Dornaus, a stock trader at brokerage Hencorp Commcor in Sao
Paulo.
Markets also took an early leg down amid fears that
Pennsylvania's debt-laden capital of Harrisburg could miss a
bond payment in September. A spokesman for the mayor said a
payment was "likely." For details, see [ID:nN1E77O0MM]
"The volatility is terrible and the markets are blowing
even tiny news out of proportion. Look at what the default
rumors for a tiny, several million dollar bond from a town in
the U.S. did to the market today," Dornaus said.
Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP shed 1.66 percent to 52,901
points, with recent support seen around 52,300.
Shares of Brazilian commodity giants slumped. State-run oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) lost 1.93 percent, while Vale
(VALE5.SA), the world's biggest iron ore producer, fell 1.47
percent.
Both stocks saw sharp gains earlier this week on bets
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could suggest the Fed
will provide another round of stimulus to battered markets.
The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative
easing (QE) unveiled last year, boosted global equity markets
and commodity prices.
But analysts said hopes of another program from the Fed had
been overblown.
"It is like the market is demanding they buy more bonds
with a QE3 program," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis
at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.
"Its likely Bernanke's speech will disappoint investors and
lead to stock selling," he added.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 1.39 percent to 34,163
points. The index hit a three-week high hit on Tuesday after
breaking a key resistance level.
If stocks turn below 34,000 points, it could trigger
another selloff, analysts said.
Shares of Mexican bottler FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) sank 3.53
percent as it fell for a second session after hitting a record
high on Tuesday.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 1.31 percent to 4,104,
nearing key support at 4,000 points.
Renato Gennari, head of equities for BICE Inversiones in
Santiago, said Latin America stocks could rise if Bernanke does
offer up some new program to try an boost the economy of the
United States.
"It would positively affect investment mood in the region,
Gennari said. "There's still a lot of nervousness here."