EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slide as investors eyeing Fed

* Jittery markets hit by rumors of German short-sale ban

* After rally on stimulus hopes, Fed speech may disappoint

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.7 pct, Mexico IPC off 1.4 pct

By Jeb Blount and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday as global markets were spooked by rumors of a short-selling ban in Germany as well as fears of a municipal default in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

Investors were already jumpy ahead of a key speech from the head of the Federal Reserve on Friday as hopes of another stimulus plan spurred a market rally early this week that may have overshot the U.S. central bank's ability to deliver.

Talk of an imminent short-selling ban in Germany swept through equity markets, pushing investors to place a final round of bets against the benchmark German index. A sharp drop in Germany's DAX .GDAXI spurred selling around the world, since investors fear Europe's debt crisis could worsen.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS slid 1.47 percent. Fears about another U.S. recession and Europe's debt crisis triggered sharp losses this month, putting the MSCI index on track for its worst month since October 2008.

"Germany is a mess. There is concern that the lack of short selling there is only hiding what is to come," said Rafael Dornaus, a stock trader at brokerage Hencorp Commcor in Sao Paulo.

Markets also took an early leg down amid fears that Pennsylvania's debt-laden capital of Harrisburg could miss a bond payment in September. A spokesman for the mayor said a payment was "likely." For details, see [ID:nN1E77O0MM]

"The volatility is terrible and the markets are blowing even tiny news out of proportion. Look at what the default rumors for a tiny, several million dollar bond from a town in the U.S. did to the market today," Dornaus said.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP shed 1.66 percent to 52,901 points, with recent support seen around 52,300.

Shares of Brazilian commodity giants slumped. State-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) lost 1.93 percent, while Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, fell 1.47 percent.

Both stocks saw sharp gains earlier this week on bets Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could suggest the Fed will provide another round of stimulus to battered markets.

The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing (QE) unveiled last year, boosted global equity markets and commodity prices.

But analysts said hopes of another program from the Fed had been overblown.

"It is like the market is demanding they buy more bonds with a QE3 program," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.

"Its likely Bernanke's speech will disappoint investors and lead to stock selling," he added.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 1.39 percent to 34,163 points. The index hit a three-week high hit on Tuesday after breaking a key resistance level.

If stocks turn below 34,000 points, it could trigger another selloff, analysts said.

Shares of Mexican bottler FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) sank 3.53 percent as it fell for a second session after hitting a record high on Tuesday.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 1.31 percent to 4,104, nearing key support at 4,000 points.

Renato Gennari, head of equities for BICE Inversiones in Santiago, said Latin America stocks could rise if Bernanke does offer up some new program to try an boost the economy of the United States.

"It would positively affect investment mood in the region, Gennari said. "There's still a lot of nervousness here."