EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks rise on chance of more Fed aid

(Refiles to update bullet point on Brazil, Mexico indexes) * Stocks recover from initial losses after Bernanke speech * Brazil Bovespa up 0.42 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.41 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 Latin American stocks rose on Friday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve held back from offering more stimulus to boost the U.S. economy, but left the door open to more action later.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.76 percent.

Major stock indexes in Brazil and Mexico fell nearly 2 percent in initial disappointment on the lack of any concrete pledge of new stimulus. But stocks rebounded from session lows to claw their way back into positive territory.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Federal Open Market Committee would extend its September meeting to two days from one to discuss options for stimulus.

"The content of the conference leans a bit to the side that one could expect a further loosening of monetary policy," said Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.

The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing (QE), boosted global equity markets and commodity prices after it was announced last August.

The United States is a major trading partner with Latin America and buys around 80 percent of Mexican exports.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.42 percent as shares of Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), the country's biggest private- sector bank, rose 1.58 percent and energy start-up OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) gained 1.03 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 0.41 percent as miner Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) gained 1.90 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA pared steeper losses to trade about flat, down just 0.08 percent, as a 1.31 percent loss in regional energy group Enersis ENE.SN was offset by a 0.48 percent gain in shares of retailer Falabella FAL.SN. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Jan Paschal)