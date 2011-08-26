版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as Fed seen mulling stimulus




 * Stocks recover from initial losses after Bernanke speech



 * Brazil Bovespa up 0.75 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.41 pct
 (Updates to close)



 By Michael O'Boyle



 MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 Latin American stocks rose
on Friday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
some hope that U.S. policymakers could offer more stimulus
after a policy meeting next month.



 The MSCI Latin American stock index  .MILA00000PUS added
0.57 percent. The index is headed for its worst month since
2008 after slumping around 12 percent on anxiety about a U.S.
recession and Europe's debt crisis.



 Major stock indexes in Brazil and Mexico fell nearly 2
percent on Friday in initial disappointment over the lack of
any concrete pledge of new stimulus from the Fed. But stocks
rebounded from session lows to claw their way back into
positive territory.



  Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Federal Open Market
Committee would extend its September meeting to two days from
one to discuss options for stimulus.



 "The content of the conference leans a bit to the side that
one could expect a further loosening of monetary policy," said
Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage Vector in
Mexico City.



  The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called
quantitative easing, boosted global equity markets and
commodity prices after it was announced last August.



 The United States is a major trading partner with Latin
America and buys around 80 percent of Mexican exports.



 Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.75 percent as shares
of Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's biggest iron ore miner, added
1.88 percent and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), the country's
biggest private- sector bank, rose 2.48 percent.



 Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 0.41 percent to 34,04.22
points as miner Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) gained 1.79
percent.



 The 34,000 level coincides with the two-thirds retracement
of the IPC's rally from August 2010 to a record high in January
that followed Bernanke's speech the previous year in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, where he tipped the Fed's QE2 plan.



 If the index falls further below this level, it suggests
the IPC may test its low from early August, its cheapest level
in a year, analysts said.



 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.18 percent on 1.44
percent gain in shares of retailer Falabella FAL.SN.



 Investors will focus on major U.S. data due next week on
personal income, manufacturing sentiment and employment.



 Weak data could deepen fears of another U.S. recession, but
it could also raise bets the the Fed will deliver more
stimulus.



 "The market is going to depend on economic performance and
how the key U.S. data comes out," said Gerardo Copca, a
strategist at brokerage Metanalisis in Mexico City. "The
medicine the market need is better data."
