EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on Brazil rate cut bets

  

 * Markets shrug off weak U.S. consumer confidence data
 * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.77 pct; Mexico's IPC dips 0.18 pct
 By Jeb Blount and Rachel Uranga
 SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 Latin American
stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by bets Brazil's central bank
could soon start cutting interest rates, but trading was
volatile after data showed waning U.S. consumer confidence.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS added
0.57 percent, extending gains from Monday when the index rose
by the most since May 2010.
 Yields fell on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:>,
showing investors were increasing bets that Brazil's central
bank could reverse course and soon start cutting interest rates
that have weighed on growth and dampened the appeal of stocks.
 Brazil's central bank will issue a policy statement on
Wednesday, and a poll from last week showed analysts expected
it would end its recent tightening cycle by holding the
benchmark rate at 12.50 percent. [ID:nN1E77O0O9]
 "We could get a rate cut, if not tomorrow, soon." said
Rafael Dornaus, a stock trader at Hencorp Commcor, a Sao Paulo
brokerage. "The surveys may show the bank will hold steady, but
the market is getting out ahead of the economists and
increasingly betting on a cut," Dornaus said.
 Stocks in Brazil have lagged behind their Latin American
and emerging market peers this year as its central bank jacked
up borrowing costs to fight inflation.
 Brazil's government raised a key budget surplus target on
Monday, helping local stocks surge on hopes less fiscal
stimulus could give policymakers room to cut back sky-high
interest rates that have made local bonds a better bet than
equities.[ID:nN1E77S0II]
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 0.77 percent
led by interest-rate sensitive stocks such as homebuilders. PDG
Realty (PDGR3.SA) added 3.88 percent while MRV Engenharia
(MRVE3.SA), Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, gained 2.9
percent.
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX slipped 0.18 percent after
data showed U.S. consumer confidence sank to its lowest since
April 2009, casting a pall over the outlook for Mexican
exports. [ID:nN1E77S0ZM]
 Latin American stocks were battered to a more than one-year
low early this month, partly on fears of another U.S.
recession.
 Mexican retailer Elektra (ELEKTRA.MX) fell 4.25 percent,
offsetting a 1.17 percent gain by bottler Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX).
 Investors were also waiting for U.S. Federal Reserve
minutes later on Tuesday. The August meeting could shed light
on the economic outlook of policymakers as the market remains
divided on the question of whether the Fed could end up
announcing more stimulus in September.
 Previous Fed stimulus programs have fueled gains in global
stocks.
  "With the minutes the markets will have a better idea
whether the Feds are going to act," said Eduardo Avila, an
analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "The markets are
waiting to find out how bad the economy is. This explains a
little bit of the volatility right now," he said.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.75 percent as fertilizer,
lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 1.94 percent,
adding to its 3.99 percent gain on Monday.
 (Additional reporting by Sean Mattson in Panama City; Editing
by Andrew Hay)

