EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks hit 4-week high as cenbanks eyed

By Jeb Blount and Alexandra Ulmer

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday on bets Brazil would soon cut sky-high interest rates and signs the Federal Reserve is leaning toward taking action to boost the flagging U.S. economy.

Regional stocks hit their highest in four weeks after three sessions of gains as the MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS climbed 0.99 percent. The index has recovered nearly two-thirds of its losses from a steep early August rout.

Yields fell on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:>, showing investors believed Brazil's central bank could soon start cutting interest rates that have weighed on growth and dampened the appeal of stocks.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week expect the bank will end to its tightening cycle and hold down its benchmark rate at 12.50 percent with a policy announcement expected on Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nN1E77O0O9]

"We could get a rate cut, if not tomorrow, soon." said Rafael Dornaus, a stock trader at Hencorp Commcor, a Sao Paulo brokerage. "The surveys may show the bank will hold steady, but the market is getting out ahead of the economists and increasingly betting on a cut," Dornaus said.

Brazilian stocks have fallen behind their Latin American and emerging market peers this year as its central bank raised borrowing costs to fight inflation.

The government raised a key budget surplus target on Monday, helping local stocks surge on hopes less fiscal stimulus could give policymakers room to cut rates that have made local bonds a better bet than equities. [ID:nN1E77S0II]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 0.96 percent led by interest-rate sensitive stocks. Homebuilder PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ) added 4.57 percent while bank Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) gained 1.99 percent.

Investors were also encouraged by the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting that showed policymakers were looking for ways to jumpstart the U.S. economy that many fear is slipping into a recession. [ID:nN1E77O23L]

"The minutes showed that they were leaning toward giving aid," said Eduardo Avila, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

The Fed will meet in September and is expected to discuss stimulus measures. Previous programs fueled gains in global stocks.

The MSCI Latin American stock index shed nearly 18 percent early this month to a more than one-year low, partly on fears of another U.S. recession.

The MSCI gauge has now clawed back about 10 percent as some investors thought the panic had gone too far.

"As stocks have been punished recently, as soon as there's a little more confidence, cheaper shares are snapped up," said Guillermo Araya, an analyst with K2 brokerage in Santiago.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 0.38 as shares of telecoms America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) added 0.6 percent and bottler Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ) rose 1.12 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 1.11 percent as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 2.41 percent.

SQM is expected to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday, and analysts polled by Reuters see its profit jumping 21 percent from a year ago.