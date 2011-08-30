版本:
2011年 8月 31日 星期三 05:21 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks hit 4-week high as cenbanks eyed

  

 * Brazil stocks backed by bets of interest rate cut
 * Fed minutes lift some hopes of further stimulus
 * Brazil's Bovespa rise 0.96 pct; Mexico's IPC up 0.38 pct
 (Recasts, adds comments and closing prices)
 By Jeb Blount and Alexandra Ulmer
 MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 Latin American stocks rose
on Tuesday on bets Brazil would soon cut sky-high interest
rates and signs the Federal Reserve is leaning toward taking
action to boost the flagging U.S. economy.
 Regional stocks hit their highest in four weeks after three
sessions of gains as the MSCI Latin American stock index
.MILA00000PUS climbed 0.99 percent. The index has recovered
nearly two-thirds of its losses from a steep early August
rout.
 Yields fell on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:>,
showing investors believed Brazil's central bank could soon
start cutting interest rates that have weighed on growth and
dampened the appeal of stocks.
 Analysts polled by Reuters last week expect the bank will
end to its tightening cycle and hold down its benchmark rate at
12.50 percent with a policy announcement expected on Wednesday.
For details, see [ID:nN1E77O0O9]
 "We could get a rate cut, if not tomorrow, soon." said
Rafael Dornaus, a stock trader at Hencorp Commcor, a Sao Paulo
brokerage. "The surveys may show the bank will hold steady, but
the market is getting out ahead of the economists and
increasingly betting on a cut," Dornaus said.
 Brazilian stocks have fallen behind their Latin American
and emerging market peers this year as its central bank raised
borrowing costs to fight inflation.
 The government raised a key budget surplus target on
Monday, helping local stocks surge on hopes less fiscal
stimulus could give policymakers room to cut rates that have
made local bonds a better bet than equities. [ID:nN1E77S0II]
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 0.96 percent
led by interest-rate sensitive stocks. Homebuilder PDG Realty
(PDGR3.SA) added 4.57 percent while bank Itau Unibanco
(ITUB4.SA) gained 1.99 percent.
 Investors were also encouraged by the release of minutes
from the Federal Reserve's August meeting that showed
policymakers were looking for ways to jumpstart the U.S.
economy that many fear is slipping into a recession.
[ID:nN1E77O23L]
 "The minutes showed that they were leaning toward giving
aid," said Eduardo Avila, an analyst at brokerage Monex in
Mexico City.
 The Fed will meet in September and is expected to discuss
stimulus measures. Previous programs fueled gains in global
stocks.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index shed nearly 18 percent
early this month to a more than one-year low, partly on fears
of another U.S. recession.
 The MSCI gauge has now clawed back about 10 percent as some
investors thought the panic had gone too far.
 "As stocks have been punished recently, as soon as there's
a little more confidence, cheaper shares are snapped up," said
Guillermo Araya, an analyst with K2 brokerage in Santiago.
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 0.38 as shares of
telecoms America Movil (AMXL.MX) added 0.6 percent and bottler
Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) rose 1.12 percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 1.11 percent as fertilizer,
lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 2.41 percent.
 SQM is expected to report its second-quarter results on
Tuesday, and analysts polled by Reuters see its profit jumping
21 percent from a year ago.

