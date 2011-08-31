版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise, Brazil rate cut eyed

  

 * Latin American stocks rise on hopes of Fed stimulus
 * Brazilian investors bet on local central bank rate hike
 * Brazil's Bovespa up 1 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.67 pct
  By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle
 MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 Latin American stocks rose
sharply on Wednesday on bets mixed U.S. data could spur an
injection of stimulus into a flagging economy while investors
eyed a potential interest rate cut in Brazil.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS added
1.22 percent, gaining ground for the fourth straight session to
trade at its highest in four weeks. The index has now recovered
two-thirds of its losses from a steep early August rout.
 Data showed U.S. factory orders for durable goods rose more
than expected in July. Another report showed factory activity
in the U.S. Midwest slipped to its worst levels since November
2009, but it did not slump as much as economists feared.
 "The probability of a recession is falling, but the
uncertainty of just how strong the slowdown will be remains,"
said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico
City.
 "The depth of the slowdown is going to depend on what
monetary and fiscal stimulus we see in the United States,"
Fernandez said.
 Latin America leans heavily on the United States economy
and the region's stocks dived early this month on fears of
another U.S. recession.
 Another report showed private sector U.S. job growth slowed
for the second month in August. That kept alive expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve could provide more stimulus to
jumpstart the stagnant job market.
 The market is also awaiting a jobs program from President
Barack Obama to be announced in September.
  "What bothers the Fed is unemployment and that is what
will make the Fed take more measures," said Samuel Moreno, an
analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City.
 Investors also pinned hopes on Brazil's central bank. The
interest rate futures market <0#DIJ:> is pricing in a 60
percent chance of a 25 percent rate cut by the central bank on
Wednesday, according to economists at Banco Santander in New
York.
 Brazilian stocks have fallen behind their Latin American
and emerging market peers this year as its central bank raised
its benchmark rate to 12.50 percent to fight inflation.
 On Monday, the government hiked a key budget surplus
target, and local press reports suggest that the government
could further rein in spending. That could give policymakers
room to cut rates that have made local bonds a better bet than
equities. A decision is expected after 7 p.m. (2200GMT).
[ID:nN1E77S0II]
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 1 percent as
shares in miner Vale (VALE5.SA) rose 1.17 percent and shares in
bank Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) gained 2.2 percent.
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 0.6 percent as shares
of America Movil (AMXL.MX) added 1.18 percent and copper miner
Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) gained 0.81 percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.36 percent as
industrial conglomerate Copec  COP.SN rose 0.52 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Andrew Hay)

