EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks surge at end of grim month

* Mexican stocks see record volume

* Brazilian investors eye end of cenbank tightening cycle

* Brazil's Bovespa up 2 pct, Mexico's stocks up 1.6 pct (Updates to close)

By Rachel Uranga and Silvio Cascione

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Latin American stocks rallied on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve helped ease fears of a U.S. recession.

Bets that Brazil could soon start cutting interest rates also fueled sharp gains. The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.06 percent to close at its highest since August 3. The index ended down about 6 percent this month, its worst month since May 2010.

In early August, stocks saw their most volatile trading since the 2008 financial crisis. Fears of a U.S. recession and a deepening European debt crisis drove the MSCI index to a more than one-year low. But sharp gains at the end of the month helped the MSCI index recover two-thirds of its losses.

"The market is a lot calmer now. There isn't panic," said Gerardo Ramon, head of stock trading at Mexico City-based brokerage firm Actinver. "There is a possibility that a stimulus package will be coming and that is what is driving the market."

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. factory orders grew more than expected in July while factory activity in the U.S. Midwest did not slow as much as feared.

"Earlier this month, we had priced in a recession, but now it looks like things may not be that bad," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

But another report of weak private sector U.S. job growth bolstered investors' hopes the Fed will offer economic aid for a flagging economy.

"Even though factories are doing better, the Fed could still look at the poor employment situtation and want to provide more stimulus," Fuentes said.

The Fed is expected to mull over options for additional monetary stimulus in September.

Latin America investors also pinned hopes on Brazil's central bank.

The interest rate futures market <0#DIJ:> is pricing in a 60 percent chance of a 25 percent rate cut by the central bank on Wednesday, according to economists at Banco Santander in New York.

Brazilian stocks have fallen behind their Latin American and emerging market peers this year as its central bank has raised its benchmark rate to 12.50 percent to fight inflation.

On Monday, the government hiked a key budget surplus target, and local press reports suggest that the government could further rein in spending. That could give policymakers room to cut rates that have made local bonds a better bet than equities. A decision is expected after 7 p.m. (2200GMT). [ID:nN1E77S0II]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 2 percent as shares in miner Vale ( VALE5.SA ) rose 1.52 percent and shares in bank Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) pushed up 2.3 percent.

"I have the impression that September may not be a 'Black September', as in August," said Alvaro Bandeira, head of brokerage Ativa.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.63 percent as shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) climbed 3.88 percent and bank Banorte ( GFNORTEO.MX ) soared 8.5 percent.

Volume on Mexico's stock index hit a record high. Analysts said the surge in trading could have been caused by local pension funds and foreign investors piling on bets that recession fears were overblown.

The IPC rocketed past its one-year exponential moving average for the first time since slumping below the level in early August.

"A lot of funds use the long-term averages to make decisions on when they buy," Monex's Fuentes said.

Mexico's IPC will see a new weighting take effect on Thursday, with some companies, such as billionare Carlos Slim's bank Inbursa ( GFINBURO.MX ), being removed and retailer Liverpool ( LIVEPOL1.MX ) being added.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.63 percent as retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 1.8 percent. (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)