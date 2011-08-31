版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks surge at end of grim month

  

 * Mexican stocks see record volume
 * Brazilian investors eye end of cenbank tightening cycle
 * Brazil's Bovespa up 2 pct, Mexico's stocks up 1.6 pct
 (Updates to close)
 By Rachel Uranga and Silvio Cascione
 MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Latin American
stocks rallied on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve helped ease fears of a U.S. recession.
 Bets that Brazil could soon start cutting interest rates
also fueled sharp gains. The MSCI Latin American stock index
.MILA00000PUS rose 2.06 percent to close at its highest since
August 3. The index ended down about 6 percent this month, its
worst month since May 2010.
 In early August, stocks saw their most volatile trading
since the 2008 financial crisis. Fears of a U.S. recession and
a deepening European debt crisis drove the MSCI index to a more
than one-year low. But sharp gains at the end of the month
helped the MSCI index recover two-thirds of its losses.
 "The market is a lot calmer now. There isn't panic," said
Gerardo Ramon, head of stock trading at Mexico City-based
brokerage firm Actinver. "There is a possibility that a
stimulus package will be coming and that is what is driving the
market."
 Data on Wednesday showed U.S. factory orders grew more than
expected in July while factory activity in the U.S. Midwest did
not slow as much as feared.
 "Earlier this month, we had priced in a recession, but now
it looks like things may not be that bad," said Fanuel Fuentes,
an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
 But another report of weak private sector U.S. job growth
bolstered investors' hopes the Fed will offer economic aid for
a flagging economy.
 "Even though factories are doing better, the Fed could
still look at the poor employment situtation and want to
provide more stimulus," Fuentes said.
 The Fed is expected to mull over options for additional
monetary stimulus in September.
 Latin America investors also pinned hopes on Brazil's
central bank.
 The interest rate futures market <0#DIJ:> is pricing in a
60 percent chance of a 25 percent rate cut by the central bank
on Wednesday, according to economists at Banco Santander in New
York.
 Brazilian stocks have fallen behind their Latin American
and emerging market peers this year as its central bank has
raised its benchmark rate to 12.50 percent to fight inflation.
 On Monday, the government hiked a key budget surplus
target, and local press reports suggest that the government
could further rein in spending. That could give policymakers
room to cut rates that have made local bonds a better bet than
equities. A decision is expected after 7 p.m. (2200GMT).
[ID:nN1E77S0II]
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 2 percent as
shares in miner Vale (VALE5.SA) rose 1.52 percent and shares in
bank Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) pushed up 2.3 percent.
 "I have the impression that September may not be a 'Black
September', as in August," said Alvaro Bandeira, head of
brokerage Ativa.
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.63 percent as shares
of America Movil (AMXL.MX) climbed 3.88 percent and bank
Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) soared 8.5 percent.
 Volume on Mexico's stock index hit a record high. Analysts
said the surge in trading could have been caused by local
pension funds and foreign investors piling on bets that
recession fears were overblown.
 The IPC rocketed past its one-year exponential moving
average for the first time since slumping below the level in
early August.
 "A lot of funds use the long-term averages to make
decisions on when they buy," Monex's Fuentes said.
 Mexico's IPC will see a new weighting take effect on
Thursday, with some companies, such as billionare Carlos Slim's
bank Inbursa (GFINBURO.MX), being removed and retailer
Liverpool (LIVEPOL1.MX) being added.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.63 percent as retailer
Falabella FAL.SN rose 1.8 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)

