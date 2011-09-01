EMERGING MARKETS-Latam rally flags, Brazil stocks rise after cut

* Region's stocks seen losing steam after big rally

By Michael O'Boyle and Brian Ellsworth

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazilian stocks soared to one-month high on Thursday on a surprise interest rate cut, but a recent rally across other Latin American markets lost steam ahead of a monthly U.S. jobs report due Friday.

Brazil's market jumped nearly 3 percent, pushing the MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS up 1.18 percent. The index has recovered more than two-thirds of its losses from a steep rout in early August amid a panic about another U.S. recession.

Brazil's central bank made the unexpected move to lower borrowing costs by half a percentage point to 12 percent late Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7800B7]

The cut gave stocks a sharp boost as investors saw lower interest rates supporting growth as the global economy slows. But the size and speed of the rate cut also made some uneasy since inflation in Brazil still hovers around a six-year high.

"They are spurring growth but at the risk of higher inflation," said Jason Press, a Latin American stock strategist at Citigroup in New York.

The sharp interest rate cut risks fanning investor worries about government influence in monetary policy after senior officials publicly pushed for a rate cut in recent days.

"This is going to be good for stocks in the short term, especially the interest-rate-sensitive stocks," Press said. "It is too soon to declare that the central bank is acting in a ruinous manner, and if inflation rises they could raise rates."

Rising interest rates have hurt stocks this year as higher borrowing costs cut into company profits and investors have preferred high-yielding bonds.

Brazil's central bank said it slashed its benchmark rate because it thinks major economies could verge back toward recession and deflation, intensifying a slowdown.

Several economists took that as a sign of more steep rate cuts to come. Credit Suisse analysts expects policymakers to slash the key rate to 8.5 percent by January. [ID:nN1E7800FJ]

Others saw a chance for much more moderate cuts, especially if global growth does not sink. "The next thing is to evaluate if this decline in interest rates is going to be a trend," said Alvaro Bandeira, head of Brazilian brokerage Ativa.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 2.87 percent, bank Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) jumped 6.83 percent and homebuilder PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA) climbed 7.28 percent.

Some thought the rally in Brazilian stocks could soon peter out after a nearly 10 percent jump in the last five sessions.

"Stocks could get some support from the cut, but the Bovespa will go back to the downtrend seen in global stocks," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves at Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX edged down 0.23 percent as investors cashed in recent gains ahead of the release of U.S. payroll data, a key indicator of the country's economic health. Mexico sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX) dipped 0.13 percent after a more than 7 percent gain since last week. The stock benefited from a new IPC weighting that took effect Thursday and pushed index-tracking funds to buy more shares this week.

But technical analysts said Mexican and Brazilian stocks would likely lose steam in the coming sessions.

Momentum indicators show both markets reached overbought levels, suggesting some traders will be motivated to sell shares as they await a Sept. 20 Federal Reserve meeting to see if policymakers come up with a plan to stimulate growth.

"We are hitting the ceiling here. Now we need to wait and see what the Federal Reserve does," said Jaime Aguilera, an analyst with HSBC in Mexico City. "If there is too much skepticism that what they come up with will work, markets could fall again."

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.46 percent as retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 3.02 percent. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)