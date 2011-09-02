版本:
中国
2011年 9月 3日 星期六 00:45 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks dip on poor US job growth

  

 * Region's stocks fall on weak U.S. jobs data
 * Talk of lawsuit against U.S. banks fuel downward drive
 * Brazil's stocks dip 1.6 pct, Mexico's stock down 0.7 pct
 By Rachel Uranga
 MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Latin American stocks fell
sharply on Friday after a U.S. jobs report showed hiring halted
in August, renewing fears the world's biggest economy could be
sliding back into recession.
 The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped
2.81 percent as investors waited for signs the United States
will provide fresh stimulus to boost the flagging economy.
 "The data is having a very negative effect on investors,"
said Carlos Alonso, a trader at Interacciones in Mexico City.
"But it raises the chances that Obama and the Fed will act."
 The bleak U.S. jobs report showed the weakest reading in
nearly a year, falling far below Wall Street expectations.
 The market is keenly awaiting a speech by President Barack
Obama next Thursday when he is expected to lay out a plan to
create jobs as the unemployment rate stays stuck above 9
percent. The Federal Reserve -- the U.S. central bank -- may
also mull stimulus options in an extended policy meeting this
month.
 Latin America leans heavily on the U.S. economy and any
jolt to it could ripple across the continent.
 Worries that a lawsuit against major U.S. banks over their
handling of subprime home loans could weaken lending
institutions also fueled the downward drive.
 "If the banks have big losses, we are talking about
billions of dollars," Alonso said. "There will be less money
lent in the economy ... it will affect all the world and
principally Mexico."
 Brazilian stocks slumped after the country's central bank
on Wednesday surprised investors by cutting interest rates.
 Brazil's rising interest rates have hurt stocks this year
as higher borrowing costs cut into company profits and
investors have preferred high-yielding bonds.
 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP slumped 1.6 
percent, with state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)
sinking 3.23 percent and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) dipping 2.4
percent.
 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX dropped 0.71 percent as
shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX) fell 1.4 percent.
 Chile's IPSA index .IPSA weakened 0.64 percent with
retailer Falabella FAL.SN falling 1.1 percent.
 (Editing by James Dalgleish)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐