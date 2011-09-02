EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slump as US job growth stalls

* Markets look ahead to Obama speech late next week

* Brazil Bovespa down 2.73 pct, Mexico stocks dip 1.41 pct (Updates to close, recasts)

By Rachel Uranga and Jeb Blount

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Latin American stocks sank on Friday after U.S. data showed job growth stalled as investors said markets could remain volatile until investors get more clarity on potential U.S. stimulus plans.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS tumbled 3.24 percent, falling back from a one-month high.

Investors are awaiting a speech next Thursday by U.S. President Barack Obama, who is set to lay out a plan to spur job growth in the United States after a payrolls report surprisingly showed no new jobs were created in August.

"The economic situation is still hanging by a thread, it's very fragile," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at brokerage firm Interacciones in Mexico City. "There is still a lot of volatility, that's a fact ... you are going to see lateral moves until the market sees what happens with Barack Obama."

Market players are also keenly awaiting a meeting of the Federal Reserve later this month where policymakers are expected to mull options for more economic stimulus. Previous programs from the Fed have boosted global stocks.

In Brazil, stocks slumped, erasing sharp gains from the previous session after the country's central bank surprised investors by cutting its key interest rate to 12 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP slumped 2.73 percent, with state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) sinking 3.18 percent and Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) dipping 2.63 percent.

"The gains may have been overdone," said Rafael Espinosa chief strategist at Capital Market in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's rising interest rates have hurt stocks this year as investors preferred high-yielding bonds.

Further unnerving investors, questions emerged on Friday about whether Greece can meet its bailout conditions, setting off renewed worries of a deepening European debt crisis.

But the dreary global outlook could lighten a bit if the U.S. jump starts its economy

"If the U.S. goes ahead with QE3 easing and inflation stays under control we will have a very good situation here," Espinosa said, referring to a Federal Reserve bond-buying program that would inject cash into the economy.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX dropped 1.41 percent as shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) fell 2.15 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA weakened 1.33 percent with Banco Santander Chile STG.SN falling 3.51 percent.